Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Wits Plus3RCHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosPearsonBizcommunity.comVaal University of TechnologyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Court summons Education MEC over special needs school

10 May 2022
By: Loyiso Dyongman
The High Court in Makhanda has ordered the MEC for Education in the Eastern Cape and the Superintendent-General to appear in court after a failure to provide premises for a special needs school.
The Amasango Career School operates out of six prefab classrooms near a railway line. Archive photo: Loyiso Dyongman / GroundUp
The Amasango Career School operates out of six prefab classrooms near a railway line. Archive photo: Loyiso Dyongman / GroundUp
In 2010, the court ruled that they must implement a plan to provide premises for the Amasango Career School in Makhanda, which provides for children with special needs. Currently the school operates out of six prefab classrooms provided by the provincial education department, on the edge of an abandoned railway line.

In a ruling on 26 April, Judge Olav Ronaasen said they had failed to carry out the 2010 court order.

He issued a rule nisi order - an order that will come into force at a future date unless a particular condition is met - that the MEC, the Superintendent General and the Minister for Basic Education must develop a plan, in consultation with the School Governing Body. The plan must include timeframes and a budget, and they must report to the court on progress every three months.

He said the MEC and Superintendent General must appear in court on 31 May in person to explain why this order should not be made final.

The Legal Resources Centre based in Makhanda represented the school. In a statement, the LRC said the Amasango Career School had been founded in 1995 “to provide education to poor, often abused, and neglected children marginalised by apartheid and those who remained on the fringes of post-apartheid South African society”.

“Many of these children have been abandoned by one or both parents and are homeless,” the LRC said.

The school had been registered as a “special school” by the Department of Education in 2003. Some of the learners live at the Eluxolweni shelter.

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDoE) Mali Mtima said the department could not comment at present.

This article was originally published on GroundUp.
NextOptions


SOURCE

GroundUp
GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.
Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
Read more: Education MEC, special needs schools, Loyiso Dyongman

Related

Makana Municipality defaults on Eskom debt
Makana Municipality defaults on Eskom debt31 Jan 2022
Taps run dry as water crisis deepens in Makhanda
Taps run dry as water crisis deepens in Makhanda13 Sep 2021
High-tech multimedia centre for special needs students opens at Vhembe TVET College
High-tech multimedia centre for special needs students opens at Vhembe TVET College4 May 2021
State-of-the-art school for special needs learners opens in KZN
State-of-the-art school for special needs learners opens in KZN30 Mar 2021
Bellavista School to drive MSTE adoption in SA with Beit Issie Shapiro
Bellavista School to drive MSTE adoption in SA with Beit Issie Shapiro24 Jul 2020
It's back to Education for Lesufi
It's back to Education for Lesufi31 May 2019
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz