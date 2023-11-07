2023 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain: Race report

Toyota Gazoo Racing dominated the final race of the 2023 campaign. The Japanese outfit locked out the front row of the grid during qualifying. It was the No.8 GR010 Hypercar crew of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa who led the race in Bahrain from start to finish.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/