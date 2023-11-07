Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Tiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Motorsport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


2023 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain: Race report

7 Nov 2023
The final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship took place in the Gulf. The 2023 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain was hosted at a track that most fans will recognise from Formula One races that take place there. The event, which started in the afternoon, would see racers deal with sunset before the race was concluded under lights.
2023 WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain: Race report

Toyota Gazoo Racing dominated the final race of the 2023 campaign. The Japanese outfit locked out the front row of the grid during qualifying. It was the No.8 GR010 Hypercar crew of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa who led the race in Bahrain from start to finish.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

NextOptions


SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

Related

Elite World Cup launched in SA
Elite World Cup launched in SA24 Aug 2023
Puma inks exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Formula 1
Puma inks exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Formula 18 May 2023
Honda Civic Type R breaks Nürburgring lap record for FWD vehicles
Honda Civic Type R breaks Nürburgring lap record for FWD vehicles20 Apr 2023
Female driver overtakes competition at Dakar race
Female driver overtakes competition at Dakar race23 Mar 2023
2023 Formula 1 season begins with testing
2023 Formula 1 season begins with testing2 Mar 2023
Kyalami 9 Hour: A home win for Sheldon van der Linde
Kyalami 9 Hour: A home win for Sheldon van der Linde27 Feb 2023
Cape Town provides the winning Formula E Grand Prix
Cape Town provides the winning Formula E Grand Prix27 Feb 2023
The Kyalami 9 Hour: Revved up and ready to race
The Kyalami 9 Hour: Revved up and ready to race23 Feb 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz