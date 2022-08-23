Brendon Williamson named new PayFast and PayGate MD

Brendon Williamson has been appointed as the new managing director of PayFast and PayGate, both subsidiaries of Network International-owned DPO Group in South Africa.

Brendon Williamson, PayFast and PayGate MD. Source: Supplied

A veteran of the payments and e-commerce industry, Williamson brings over 20 years’ experience in sales, marketing and online fraud management to the role.

With a focus on taking digitalisation to the next level, both internally and externally, his goal is to continue providing customers with innovative payment solutions and new opportunities for growth.

“A big focus of mine will be the people element of the business. I want to ensure that this continues to be an exciting place to work, a space for innovation and creativity, where people want to come to the office to share ideas and strategise. That’s how we remain at the forefront of the e-commerce industry and drive its next iteration,” says Williamson.

Williamson has been part of the DPO Group for more than 10 years as chief sales officer, chief marketing officer, and most recently, head of commercial. With a background in online gaming and e-commerce transaction management, his career has taken him around the world. He has consulted for a number of top global brands, to assist them with making the transition to digital.

Gearing for innovation, expansion

Looking ahead, Williamson is excited about expanding PayFast and PayGate’s capabilities and offerings, to the benefit of both merchants and their customers.

“With access to the support and resources of the DPO Group and Network International, we can ensure that local e-commerce remains on par with international trends and developments. Beyond that, we’re busy with some exciting projects, aimed at disrupting the payments industry and making online transactions even more seamless for businesses and consumers,” he says.

In 2021, DPO Group was acquired by Network International, a prominent enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa.