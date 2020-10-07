Calling South Africa's top talent: Join companies that are scaling up in 2020

The ups and downs of 2020 feel like a never-ending rollercoaster for businesses across the country. Adaptability has been the key to survival and, luckily, such fast-moving change has resulted in some fertile terrain for new business developments as evidenced by the following three companies who are scaling up in 2020 and providing much-needed employment opportunities.
Team Pargo at their Cape Town offices after winning Fast Company SA's Most Innovative Companies Award.
Pargo, South Africa’s leading omnichannel delivery and returns solution
Pargo aims to solve the unique logistical challenges of the African landscape through their innovative, award-winning delivery platform. With more than 75% of Africans living in areas where access to goods and services are limited, Pargo’s nationwide network of pickup points provides businesses with a solution to reach people in urban and rural areas as well as informal settlements.
At Pargo, we dream big, embrace change and take action. We’re entrepreneurial and energised by working on problems that matter and make a real impact. We care deeply about and look after our customers as well as our rapidly growing team. For our team, this extends to an inspiring and collaborative office space, loads of fun team activities and celebrations, contributions to health and medical, plenty of leave and an incredibly inspiring bonus structure that motivates us to achieve those big dreams.
With e-commerce taking off at an unprecedented pace, we are in search of new teammates to join our quest to disrupt the logistics landscape. As a team, we rely on the synergy of our individual superpowers to realise our grand vision of creating access for anybody in Africa.
Want to know if you fit in the Pargo puzzle? Check our vacancies here.
For a company focused on bringing South Africans the freshest, most ethically sourced ingredients on the market, UCook’s been doing quite a lot of growing itself over the past year. As the company expands into ready-made meals and more convenient products that savvy shoppers are looking for, the company has begun extensive hiring in particular fields, looking for experts who have unique knowledge to bring to the table.
UCook at its core is committed to more than just restaurant-quality food experiences – our values put people first, from the small-scale farmers we work with to our own teams. UCook is an ethical brand, looking to transform even more as it grows. We’re passionate about giving opportunities to people with a different perspective, and many of our teams are women-led.
Working with UCook means learning as much as it means teaching. Together we are committed to creating a more sustainable food system in South Africa. As UCook grows even more this year, we can’t wait to meet applicants for a vast number of new roles that will help shape the way we see food together. Check our vacancies here.
OneDayOnly, offering South Africa’s best e-commerce deals for One Day Only
E-commerce in SA is booming! And as a direct result of being a player in the e-commerce scene, OneDayOnly.co.za is booming too! And that means the online retailer needs some more employees to join their kick-butt team.
At OneDayOnly, we believe that every day is an opportunity to make someone feel like a big deal.
We do that by getting our hands on everything from gadgets to groceries, slash their prices and then offer them for one day only. Every night at 00:00 we wipe the slate clean and feature a whole new set of deals.
For our employees, it’s providing a workspace that enables them to achieve their best at a company they’ll come to love. We believe that the “optimal workspace” varies from person to person and role to role, so we’ve done our best to create offices that allow everyone to find their own sweet spot.
Our environment is casual and laid-back. When staff aren't at their desks, you may find them at the pool table, ping-pong table, air hockey table or lunch table. Think you've got what it takes to come aboard? Check our vacancies here.
Follow OneDayOnly on LinkedIn to hear about the best job deals first.
