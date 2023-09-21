Industries

Africa


AGL named official logistics sponsor for Africa Energy Week 2023

21 Sep 2023
Africa Global Logistics(AGL) has been named the official logistics sponsor of Africa Energy Week 2023, set to take place in Cape Town this October.
image source:
image source: Gallo/Getty

Africa Energy Week is the annual flagship event of the African Energy Chamber, bringing together prominent figures in African energy leadership, global investors, and executives representing both public and private sectors.

As a sponsor of Africa Energy Week 2023, AGL will present its solutions for the efficient management of complex logistics projects, meeting the highest industry standards. With its extensive African network, AGL positions itself as one of the leading logistics partners in Africa, offering optimal services that reduce costs and enhance the overall success of energy sector projects.

Regarding this sponsorship, Sébastien Beuque, CEO of Logistics at AGL, expressed enthusiasm, stating: "We are honoured to be the official logistics sponsor of Africa Energy Week 2023. This event is a significant platform for industry leaders, and we are eager to demonstrate how our network and personalised solutions can contribute to the success of energy projects across Africa."

Driving sector progress

Africa Energy Week aims to end energy poverty in Africa by 2030, a mission achieved through in-depth exchanges among industry experts. The event features conferences, investor forums, and exhibitions.

"AGL stands as a cornerstone of the African oil and gas industry, renowned for its exceptional capabilities in transportation and its pivotal role in driving progress within the sector. Their unwavering support extends to vital areas such as fabrication yards and energy infrastructure. In an era marked by transition and sustainable energy development, AGL is poised to usher in innovative logistics technologies, solidifying their position as the industry's premier logistics partner.

"Beyond the traditional realms of oil and gas, we anticipate that AGL will play a pivotal role in advancing projects in renewable energy and green hydrogen, contributing significantly to a more sustainable future," says NJ Ayuk, chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

