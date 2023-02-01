Toll fee collections at N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas postponed

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has announced that the resumption of toll fee collections at N2 oThongathi Mainline and uMvoti toll plazas have been postponed until further notice.

This follows consultations on Tuesday, 31 January 2023, between Sanral, led by the chairman of the board, Themba Mhambi and chief executive officer, Reginald Demana, and the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, as well as local government leaders, where the resumption of collection of toll fees was discussed.

The Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal and Sanral agreed on Tuesday night that further consultations will take place shortly, following which an announcement regarding the resumption of toll fee collections will then be made.