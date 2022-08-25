Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SnapplifyMint GroupMiWayMilpark EducationRegent Business SchoolTSIBAredAcademyAfrika TikkunFuture Fit AcademyNorth-West University (NWU)Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationVaal University of TechnologyMSC Artisan AcademyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • NC(V) - Lecturers/Experts/Assessors/Moderators Cape Town
  • Fundraising Officer Cape Town
  • Technical Instructional Writer Cape Town
  • Learning Assistant Johannesburg
  • Student Acquisition Advisor Cape Town
  • English Teacher - Online (Many Teaching Hours Available) Remote
  • Buildings and Maintenance Officer Durban
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Snapplify expands into West Africa to impact education

    25 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Snapplify
    Leading pan-African edtech company growing its presence in the region.
    Snapplify expands into West Africa to impact education

    As part of its commitment to increase access to digital education, leading global edtech company Snapplify is investing heavily in West Africa.

    The company, established in South Africa in 2012, has already had hundreds of registrations by educational institutions in the region. "Schools and tertiary institutions are looking for high-quality education tools that are relevant and appropriate for their region," says Snapplify CEO Wesley Lynch. "Snapplify is offering them just that."

    To support its expansion in the region, Snapplify is growing its local team, having recently hired Doyin Shonubi (previously Pearson) as sales manager. The company already has offices across South Africa, as well as Kenya, Europe, the UK and the US.

    This week, the Snapplify team is attending the Ghana Book Fair to meet with local publishers and booksellers. Snapplify already has the largest network of booksellers in Africa and is partnered with hundreds of publishers to ensure that institutions and students have access to curriculum-aligned content.

    "Collaboration and partnership have always been a key part of Snapplify’s success story and our ability to drive meaningful change," said Lynch. "We are looking forward to connecting with more local players to empower even more West African educational institutions and students with everything they need to teach and learn."

    Thousands of schools have already joined the Snapplify Engage family. Register online for free today to get access to teacher benefits and other incredible educational tools.

    Email moc.yfilppans@olleh to chat about your specific needs and how we can work together.

    Find out more

    Snapplify Home | Engage | B2B Solutions | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

    About Snapplify

    Snapplify is at the forefront of edtech solutions in Africa, and specialises in enabling digital learning via the largest digital education marketplace in Africa. Thousands of educational institutions across Africa use Snapplify every day to teach, learn, and access educational content.

    Snapplify is the largest aggregator of digital content in Africa; has the largest network of independent booksellers in Africa; and is the home of the largest community of teachers in Africa. In addition, Snapplify’s education technology is used by education businesses and governments throughout the wider education ecosystem to power their edtech products and interventions.

    Most recently, Snapplify was awarded an EdTech Breakthrough Award for Industry Leadership (2021); was a Bett Award (2020) finalist in the Innovator of the Year category; was named the overall winner of the Africa Region Gold Award at the 2022 Reimagine Education Awards in London; and was included on the esteemed 2021 HolonIQ EdTech 50 list – honours that are indicative of the company’s calibre in tech innovations.

    NextOptions
    Snapplify
    Snapplify is at the forefront of edtech solutions in Africa, and specialises in enabling digital learning for individuals and institutions by establishing a marketplace for digital education content, related educational services, and devices. As a pan-African edtech company, Snapplify strives for radical inclusion to level the playing field and equip individuals across emerging markets with the world-class tools they need to collaborate, innovate and thrive. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has grown and expanded into new markets in Africa and the United States, with offices across South Africa, as well as in Nairobi, Amsterdam and New Jersey.
    Read more: Wesley Lynch, Snapplify

    Related

    Leading African edtech Snapplify highlighted as a key player in global higher education market
    SnapplifyLeading African edtech Snapplify highlighted as a key player in global higher education market10 Aug 2022
    New talent at Snapplify set to expand access to digital education in East Africa
    SnapplifyNew talent at Snapplify set to expand access to digital education in East Africa26 May 2022
    Snapplify expands capabilities to integrate with any learning management system globally
    SnapplifySnapplify expands capabilities to integrate with any learning management system globally29 Mar 2022
    Snapplify Foundation and d6 partner to uplift Khayelitsha STEM school
    SnapplifySnapplify Foundation and d6 partner to uplift Khayelitsha STEM school15 Dec 2020
    Finalists in top startup competition grow their businesses with Snapplify Cloud Services
    SnapplifyFinalists in top startup competition grow their businesses with Snapplify Cloud Services24 Nov 2020
    Latest Teacha! magazine set to inspire and empower teachers
    SnapplifyLatest Teacha! magazine set to inspire and empower teachers12 Nov 2020
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz