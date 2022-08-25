Snapplify expands into West Africa to impact education

Leading pan-African edtech company growing its presence in the region.

As part of its commitment to increase access to digital education, leading global edtech company Snapplify is investing heavily in West Africa.

The company, established in South Africa in 2012, has already had hundreds of registrations by educational institutions in the region. "Schools and tertiary institutions are looking for high-quality education tools that are relevant and appropriate for their region," says Snapplify CEO Wesley Lynch. "Snapplify is offering them just that."

To support its expansion in the region, Snapplify is growing its local team, having recently hired Doyin Shonubi (previously Pearson) as sales manager. The company already has offices across South Africa, as well as Kenya, Europe, the UK and the US.

This week, the Snapplify team is attending the Ghana Book Fair to meet with local publishers and booksellers. Snapplify already has the largest network of booksellers in Africa and is partnered with hundreds of publishers to ensure that institutions and students have access to curriculum-aligned content.

"Collaboration and partnership have always been a key part of Snapplify’s success story and our ability to drive meaningful change," said Lynch. "We are looking forward to connecting with more local players to empower even more West African educational institutions and students with everything they need to teach and learn."

About Snapplify

Snapplify is at the forefront of edtech solutions in Africa, and specialises in enabling digital learning via the largest digital education marketplace in Africa. Thousands of educational institutions across Africa use Snapplify every day to teach, learn, and access educational content.

Snapplify is the largest aggregator of digital content in Africa; has the largest network of independent booksellers in Africa; and is the home of the largest community of teachers in Africa. In addition, Snapplify’s education technology is used by education businesses and governments throughout the wider education ecosystem to power their edtech products and interventions.

Most recently, Snapplify was awarded an EdTech Breakthrough Award for Industry Leadership (2021); was a Bett Award (2020) finalist in the Innovator of the Year category; was named the overall winner of the Africa Region Gold Award at the 2022 Reimagine Education Awards in London; and was included on the esteemed 2021 HolonIQ EdTech 50 list – honours that are indicative of the company’s calibre in tech innovations.



