Eastern Cape Department of Education partners with Snapplify to promote literacy

Free e-library to be rolled out to Eastern Cape schools

In support of e-learning within the province, the Eastern Cape Department of Education has partnered with UNESCO-recognised company, Snapplify.

Snapplify is at the forefront of edtech solutions, and specialises in enabling digital learning for individuals and institutions via the largest digital educational marketplace in Africa.

Through their software platform, Engage, Snapplify users have 24/7 access to a free e-library containing 50,000+ free resources both in an online and offline capacity. Teachers also have the ability to share teacher-created, multimedia resources digitally with students, including those who have barriers to learning such as dyslexia.

Coming alongside the Department, Snapplify, in line with its commitment to increase access to digital education tools, is providing a unique Engage e-learning platform for each Eastern Cape school. This includes user accounts for 1.8 million learners and approximately 52,000 teachers in 7,600 schools across the Eastern Cape, who are part of this rollout.

Furthermore, Snapplify’s partnerships with trusted, well-known publishers and literacy projects mean schools get immediate, free access to open-source textbooks and teacher guides, past exam papers for revision purposes, classic literature, and children’s books in all official South African languages.

The project will also allow the use of Access; a suite of tools offering student data management, identity management and access control, including Snapplify’s single sign-on technology. It allows the province to rapidly onboard local and international learning providers that are integrated with Snapplify. This presents a massive opportunity for future partners to reach millions of users across the Eastern Cape by enabling easy access to products with their existing accounts with a single secure account.

"Snapplify is proud to be partnering with the Eastern Cape Department of Education in our shared mission to empower learners and educators with world-class education services and content,” said Snapplify government partnership manager, Stephen Bestbier. “We develop our product and grow our catalogue with this in mind, always working hand-in-hand with schools and publishers, and in support of regional goals.”

“The department has a longstanding working relationship with Snapplify, who in recent years has worked closely with the Eastern Cape E-learning Directorate to train district and school personnel and make digital materials more widely accessible. In 2020, Snapplify gave Grade 12 learners access to their digital library free of charge. This collaborative project is an extension of that support so that other grades benefit too,” said Lutho Kota from the Eastern Cape Department of Education.

Since 2012, Snapplify has worked with thousands of schools across Africa, providing access to the world-class tools they need to collaborate, innovate and thrive.

For more information please contact Snapplify at moc.yfilppans@olleh.