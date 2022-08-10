Industries

    Leading African edtech Snapplify highlighted as a key player in global higher education market

    10 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Snapplify
    In a new report focusing on the global tertiary e-textbook and multimedia market, edtech company Snapplify has been named one of the top six higher education players worldwide.
    Leading African edtech Snapplify highlighted as a key player in global higher education market

    Snapplify’s traction in the higher education market has grown considerably, spurred in part by the pandemic and more broadly, by the pressure on institutions to embrace digital tools and prepare for the fourth industrial revolution.

    Snapplify’s higher education specialist Penny de la Plain attributes the company’s growth to three factors: its robust technology, its strong partnerships with publishers and booksellers, and its excellent support team.

    ‘Snapplify’s technology is built for education – it’s simple to use and it also integrates with other tools, including hundreds of LMSes, allowing for an easier, frictionless learning experience,’ explains De la Plain.

    Snapplify has partnered with hundreds of publishers to provide key academic content to institutions, and boasts the largest network of independent booksellers in Africa. ‘Working closely with publishers and booksellers, we’ve created a one-stop shop for books. Institutions and their students can order all their digital and hardcopy textbooks using one platform, without needing to shop around or work with various suppliers,’ says De la Plain.

    The Snapplify Engage platform also comes with a free e-library. The integrated platform has been a real game-changer for universities, colleges, and TVET institutions looking to ramp up their digital library and learning offerings for students and staff.

    The final key to success? Support, stresses De la Plain. "For many educational institutions, transitioning to digital tools can be difficult. I have no doubt that Snapplify’s ongoing hands-on support is a big reason more and more institutions are migrating to Snapplify."

    With offices across Africa, as well as in Europe, the UK and the US, Snapplify is the number one higher education ebook provider in Africa, working with the continent’s most prestigious universities and TVET institutions, all of which have a strong history of student book purchasing.

    Snapplify is trusted across the education industry. Register for Snapplify Engage for free or email moc.yfilppans@olleh to chat about your specific needs and how we can work together.

    About Snapplify

    Snapplify is at the forefront of edtech solutions in Africa, and specialises in enabling digital learning via the largest digital education marketplace in Africa. Thousands of educational institutions across Africa use Snapplify every day to teach, learn, and access educational content.

    Snapplify is the largest aggregator of digital content in Africa; has the largest network of independent booksellers in Africa; and is the home of the largest community of teachers in Africa. In addition, Snapplify’s education technology is used by education businesses and governments throughout the wider education ecosystem to power their edtech products and interventions.

    Most recently, Snapplify was awarded an EdTech Breakthrough Award for Industry Leadership (2021); was a Bett Award (2020) finalist in the Innovator of the Year category; was named the overall winner of the Africa Region Gold Award at the 2022 Reimagine Education Awards in London; and was included on the esteemed 2021 HolonIQ EdTech 50 list – honours that are indicative of the company’s calibre in tech innovations.

    Snapplify
    Snapplify is at the forefront of edtech solutions in Africa, and specialises in enabling digital learning for individuals and institutions by establishing a marketplace for digital education content, related educational services, and devices. As a pan-African edtech company, Snapplify strives for radical inclusion to level the playing field and equip individuals across emerging markets with the world-class tools they need to collaborate, innovate and thrive. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has grown and expanded into new markets in Africa and the United States, with offices across South Africa, as well as in Nairobi, Amsterdam and New Jersey.

