Snapplify shines at GESS Dubai

Leading edtech company continues to impact Higher Education.

Snapplify’s innovative digital solutions have caught the attention of GESS Dubai 2023 judges and it is a privilege to be named the Higher Education Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year at the recent GESS Dubai award ceremony. This is off the back of world-class recognition by UNESCO for promoting mother-tongue literacy through our Africa e-Library project.

Snapplify’s traction in the Higher Education market has grown considerably, spurred in part by the pandemic and more broadly, by the pressure on institutions to embrace digital tools and prepare for the 4IR.

In response to the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, South African universities struggled to provide their undergraduate students with access to essential learning resources that are typically located in the short-loan collections of on-campus libraries. With traditional print-based options unavailable, digital solutions were required to bridge the gap.

Fortunately, Snapplify’s innovative library model, which enjoys strong support from both local and international publishers, proved to be an invaluable resource in this regard.

By offering core textbooks via the Engage online platform, universities were able to provide students with convenient, reliable access to the resources they need to successfully navigate their academic pursuits.

Snapplify is dedicated to bringing sustainable change to the education sector through innovative digital tools and solutions. Our products have demonstrated exceptional customer care and an outstanding standard of service to the education industry.

“We boast a vast collection of higher education resources that directly cater to the unique educational needs of students and faculty alike. Our extensive catalogue features internationally renowned textbooks from publishers such as Cengage, Elsevier, Sage, Wiley, Springer, and OUP, as well as locally sourced content from reputable publishers in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and beyond. Amongst these offerings lies a treasure trove of scholarly and research-level material to support the academic endeavours of undergraduate, postgraduate, and faculty members.” highlights Penny de la Plain who spearheads the HE portfolio.

Furthermore, the reader application also features accessibility options, such as text-to-speech, large-print, and dyslexia fonts, making it easier for all students to access learning materials and reducing the barrier to success for learners.

‘Snapplify’s technology is built for education – it’s simple to use and it also integrates with other tools, including hundreds of LMSes, allowing for an easier, frictionless learning and teaching experience,’ explains de la Plain.

By offering a freemium model on our Engage e-learning platform, Snapplify equips institutions with digital learning at their own pace, making it accessible for all budgets. Our partnerships with local and international publishers give us a diverse catalogue of nearly a million titles, constantly growing to meet the curricula requirements of new territories. Our e-library also saves librarians time with easy-to-manage checkout, auto-return functionality, automatic waitlist management, and curated collections.

Thousands of institutions across 30 countries rely on Snapplify’s solutions to promote reading, boost literacy and build 21st-century skills. With low-data solutions and seamless user experiences, we strive to provide excellence in all areas of digital learning globally.

With offices across Africa, as well as in Europe, the UK and the US, Snapplify is the number one Higher Education ebook provider in Africa, working with the continent’s most prestigious universities and TVET institutions, all of which have a strong history of student book purchasing.

