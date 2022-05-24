Industries

    Africa


    Hollard Insurance announces new Group CEO

    24 May 2022
    Katja HamiltonBy: Katja Hamilton
    Willie Lategan has been appointed the new Group chief executive officer of Hollard Insurance.

    Source: Supplied. Hollard Insurance's new Group chief executive officer, Willie Lategan, effective 1 July 2022.
    The news comes on the back of Saks Ntombela announcing his resignation this week, with the intention of moving to Ireland to reunite with his family.

    Lategan will take on his new role with effect on 1 July 2022.

    He brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivery.

    Lategan joined Hollard Insurance as Group chief financial officer in 2015, and in 2018 was appointed chief executive officer of Hollard’s short-term business unit.

    “We are very pleased to be able to appoint someone with Willie’s record from within our internal ranks. Willie has cemented his reputation as a visionary leader. We are confident that he will continue Hollard’s journey towards becoming a transformed company that truly represents Africa in all her diversity,” Adrian Enthoven, Hollard Group chairperson said.
    Katja Hamilton
    Katja Hamilton's articles

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance and Health Editor at Bizcommunity.

