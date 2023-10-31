Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA Navy names second MMIPV SAS King Shaka Zulu

31 Oct 2023
The South African Navy proudly named the second of three multi mission inshore patrol vessels (MMIPVs) SAS King Shaka Zulu. Named for the great Zulu King the vessel was built entirely in South Africa at Damen Shipyards Cape Town and it was designed to deliver rapid response capabilities along South Africa's extensive 2,798km coastline and it is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding national waters.
SA Navy names second MMIPV SAS King Shaka Zulu

King Shaka represents a symbol of strength, which will now live forever at sea, paying tribute to Zulu nation’s significant role in South Africa’s rich history.

The vessel’s Sea Axe hull design - patented by Damen and developed in partnership with Delft University - ensures exceptional seakeeping behaviour, reduced fuel consumption, and enhanced safety and comfort onboard.

These vessels, equipped with advanced military equipment bolster the navy's ability to respond effectively and swiftly to threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, and smuggling operations.

Source:
Agoa trade deal talks: South Africa will need to carefully manage relations with the US and China

By 1 day ago

The MMIPV project has not only fortified South Africa's maritime security but also contributed significantly to job creation and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

A total of 848 local vendors have actively participated in the construction of the MMIPVs, highlighting the effectiveness of South Africa's industrial participation policy.

Job creation

Throughout the project's duration, it is estimated to have generated more than one million man-hours of work, supported over 1,000 direct jobs at Damen Shipyards Cape Town, and engaged nearly 4,000 individuals indirectly. The project has also fortified regional supply chains and created opportunities for skilled job seekers, promoting economic prosperity in South Africa’s Ocean Economy.

SA Navy names second MMIPV SAS King Shaka Zulu

“I must congratulate Damen Shipyards Cape Town, Armscor, the Defence Materiel Division and the SA Navy who all formed part of the Integrated Project Team for their absolutely sterling work of building these ships on time, in budget and to specification,” vice admiral Lobese said.

“This was indeed a monumental task and serves as a testament to the willingness of various companies and organisations to come together to produce something that will benefit the people of South African for many years.”

SA is exporting technology

Sefale Montsi, director of Damen Shipyards Cape Town, emphasised the broader impact of this project on the nation's industrialisation journey.

“South Africa must continue to prioritise supporting local vessel suppliers because this creates jobs and develops transferrable skills which are in demand and can be used in other industries,” she said.

“New technologies are developed, opportunities from abroad are facilitated, and a base for growing exports is created and taken advantage of. As a result of our work on the MMIPV project, DSCT has exported vessels built here and equipped with South African products to Djibouti and UAE.”

The MMIPV project represents a significant success story for the South African Navy and the country’s shipbuilding and maritime industry.

NextOptions
Read more: South African Navy, shipbuilding, new fleet

Related

Transport dept launches Inland Waters Strategy
Transport dept launches Inland Waters Strategy25 Oct 2021
Image Supplied.
MSC Cruises takes delivery of new, innovative MSC Seaview6 Jun 2018
Western Cape gets maritime cluster
Western Cape gets maritime cluster8 May 2018
How to know when to upgrade your fleet
How to know when to upgrade your fleet21 Feb 2018
MSC Seaview floats out for the ultimate sun and sea cruise experience
MSC Seaview floats out for the ultimate sun and sea cruise experience28 Aug 2017
Imperial Logistics invests in Italtile-branded fleet
Imperial Logistics invests in Italtile-branded fleet10 Aug 2017
Australia unveils massive shipbuilding plan
Australia unveils massive shipbuilding plan17 May 2017
fsHH via
Joint venture to enhance Angola's shipbuilding and maritime economy5 Sep 2016

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz