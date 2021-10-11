Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

COHSASAUniversity of the Free StateYehBaby DigitalIntercareHippo.co.zaMint GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Medical Aid News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Healthcare jobs

  • Remote Sales Executive Mbombela
  • Manage Health Care - Client Liaison Johannesburg
  • Tariff Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    MTN MoMo offers R370 healthcare solution

    11 Oct 2021
    The MTN Mobile Money app, MTN MoMo, is offering a pre-paid digital healthcare solution, Nurse & Video-Dr Consult, starting from R370, specifically targeted at helping the elderly with no medical aid as well offering an affordable alternative to those who have run out of medical aid savings.
    Source: ©prudencio alvarez
    Source: ©prudencio alvarez 123rf
    “The high cost of medical aid and affordability constraints are increasing the need for prepaid medical aid to expand health care coverage more broadly and fairly,” says Felix Kamenga, chief officer for mobile financial services, MTN SA.

    Only pay when needed


    Powered by uBank, the service is offered in partnership with CareWorks, which is a trusted aggregator of pre-paid health voucher services.

    The voucher – which is valid for three years and costs R370 – incorporates access to specific select medicine that may be recommended by a nurse or prescribed by the Video-Dr.

    These vouchers are redeemable at Dischem and Medicare pharmacies.

    “MoMo health vouchers give users access to a nurse for a health check, and if needed, connect to a Video-Dr for a consultation at the nearest Dischem or Medicare pharmacies.

    "Selected medication can then be prescribed if needed. Where the nurse can help resolve your condition and a Video-Dr consult is not required, you will be refunded a portion of the voucher price (R125) into the purchasers MoMo wallet,” explains Kamenga.

    “The best thing about this is people only pay when they need to access health services. They are freed from large monthly bills for medical care they do not use, but still get the benefit of a one-on-one consultation with a healthcare provider.

    "It saves time and money, but also ensures the most vulnerable are not left without the care they need,” adds Kamenga.

    Access solutions from any network


    Vouchers can only be obtained on the MoMo App, but users can access the solutions from any network provider. Mamenga says people can access as many vouchers as they need, and they can even buy vouchers for others. The following tests are included:
    • Blood pressure.
    • Temperature.
    • Oxygen saturation.
    • Glucose.
    • BMI and urine dipsticks.

    The Video-Dr can also provide you with a sick note or a repeat prescription if needed.

    “Covid-19 has shown that access to reliable, professional health solutions is a major challenge for many people across the country, which indicates a genuine need to close the gap between affordable and accessible healthcare,” says Mamenga.

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz