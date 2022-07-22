Industries

    Cape Town hospital uses robot at forefront of surgery in Africa

    22 Jul 2022
    By: Wendell Roelf; Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and William Maclean
    Surgical teams at select South African public hospitals in Cape Town are making use of the da Vinci Xi robot in complex urological, gynaecological and colorectal surgeries.
    Source: Reuters. South African surgeons Dr Tim Forgan and Dr Imraan Mia use a robot called DaVinci to perform delicate operations at the Tygerberg hospital in Cape Town.
    Source: Reuters. South African surgeons Dr Tim Forgan and Dr Imraan Mia use a robot called DaVinci to perform delicate operations at the Tygerberg hospital in Cape Town.

    More recently, a surgical team led by Dr Tim Forgan used the da Vinci Xi robot to assist in removing a cancerous rectal tumour from a female patient at Tygerberg public hospital.

    The robot, which has four 'arms' and is controlled in real time by Forgan by means of an immersive 3D consul, is the most advanced surgical robot in Africa.

    It is one of only two such robots in use on the continent.

    The first operation, using the newly-acquired robot was performed at Tygerberg hospital in February, with dozens more successfully completed since then.

    SOURCE

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.


    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: Tygerberg Hospital, robotic surgery



