H&M Group offers third parties access to global supply chain

A new B2B initiative by H&M Group, called Treadler, allows external companies, including competitors, to access the group's global supply chain, as the retailer tries to push more sustainable methods of production.

Bangladesh factory. Credit: H&M Group

Via Treadler, the retail giant will begin to offer access to its global supply chain and logistics network as a service to external companies. The service applies to all steps in the supply chain, from product development to sourcing, production and logistics.The new initiative forms part of H&M Group’s strategy to drive sustainable growth by exploring opportunities within business networks.According to a statement issued by the company, Treadler will enable its clients to benefit from H&M Group’s expertise, long-term supplier partnerships and strategic sustainability work, thereby helping them to overcome initial business barriers and accelerate sustainable change."We see the opportunity to utilise the full potential of H&M Group’s extensive investments and progressive sustainability work by catering to clients’ needs and contributing to driving long-term growth for H&M Group, while driving change in our industry. In discussions with other companies, we have experienced a demand for these kinds of services," says Gustaf Asp, managing director of TreadlerTreadler will initially work on a small scale and provide a service that is tailored to suit the need of each client.