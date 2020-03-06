Supply Chain News South Africa

H&M Group offers third parties access to global supply chain

A new B2B initiative by H&M Group, called Treadler, allows external companies, including competitors, to access the group's global supply chain, as the retailer tries to push more sustainable methods of production.

Bangladesh factory. Credit: H&M Group

Via Treadler, the retail giant will begin to offer access to its global supply chain and logistics network as a service to external companies. The service applies to all steps in the supply chain, from product development to sourcing, production and logistics.

The new initiative forms part of H&M Group’s strategy to drive sustainable growth by exploring opportunities within business networks.

According to a statement issued by the company, Treadler will enable its clients to benefit from H&M Group’s expertise, long-term supplier partnerships and strategic sustainability work, thereby helping them to overcome initial business barriers and accelerate sustainable change.

H&M Foundation drives circular fashion through textile recycling facilities

As part of H&M's mission to become "truly circular" by 2030, its charitable arm, the H&M Foundation, has opened two hydrothermal textile recycling plants in Hong Kong...

20 Sep 2018


"We see the opportunity to utilise the full potential of H&M Group’s extensive investments and progressive sustainability work by catering to clients’ needs and contributing to driving long-term growth for H&M Group, while driving change in our industry. In discussions with other companies, we have experienced a demand for these kinds of services," says Gustaf Asp, managing director of Treadler

Treadler will initially work on a small scale and provide a service that is tailored to suit the need of each client.
By Pavithra Rao

