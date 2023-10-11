Industries

SA's top toy has been named

11 Oct 2023
Earlier this year, Makro called for a group of 250 children between the ages of 6 and 12 to rate, test and play with never-before-seen toys in SA as part of its annual 'Top Rated by Kids' campaign. The results are now in, and not only will these products be available at both Makro and Game this year, but they have also secured exclusive rights to sell SA's top toy for 2023 - the Avalanche Gel Shot.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Katherine Madley, vice president of group marketing at Massmart notes that the event, and resulting campaign, has been very successful for Makro in the past – which is why it has now been extended to Game stores, ensuring South Africans across the country now have access to South Africa’s top-rated toys.

2023’s top rated toys are:

  1. Avalanche Gel Shot
  2. Zing – Sling Hyperstrike Shot
  3. Air Storm Z-Tek Bow
  4. iPlay drifter 8-wheeler
  5. iPlay Glow Pro
  6. Nerf – Double Punch
  7. Goo Jit Zu Shifters
  8. iPlay Build a Bot
  9. Revolt Vapor Racers
  10. Twister Air

Eugene Harms, toy buyer for Makro, explains that movies and social media continue to drive toy trends in the country, as can be seen by the top toys being branded.

“This year, new movie releases from Barbie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have resulted in increased interest in related toys and this is expected to continue to drive sales during the festive season. TV shows like Paw Patrol also continue to drive demand from our shoppers.”

The movie has had a direct impact on Barbie sales. Source: Barbie The Movie
Barbie doll sales surge after movie launch

26 Jul 2023

“32.88% of our customer baskets at Makro during the October – December period are made up of toys each year, and this number continues to grow. By engaging our suppliers and local children through this campaign, we continue to answer that need for our customers during the festive season – specifically with new launches coming into the country,” explains Madley.

These toys will be stocked at Makro and Game from 28 October 2023, both in-store and online.

