SA's top toy has been named

Katherine Madley, vice president of group marketing at Massmart notes that the event, and resulting campaign, has been very successful for Makro in the past – which is why it has now been extended to Game stores, ensuring South Africans across the country now have access to South Africa’s top-rated toys.
2023’s top rated toys are:
Eugene Harms, toy buyer for Makro, explains that movies and social media continue to drive toy trends in the country, as can be seen by the top toys being branded.
“This year, new movie releases from Barbie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have resulted in increased interest in related toys and this is expected to continue to drive sales during the festive season. TV shows like Paw Patrol also continue to drive demand from our shoppers.”
“32.88% of our customer baskets at Makro during the October – December period are made up of toys each year, and this number continues to grow. By engaging our suppliers and local children through this campaign, we continue to answer that need for our customers during the festive season – specifically with new launches coming into the country,” explains Madley.
These toys will be stocked at Makro and Game from 28 October 2023, both in-store and online.