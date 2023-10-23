Join aQuellé in the cause for diabetes - Let's beat diabetes, together

Did you know that diabetes is the second leading cause of natural deaths in South Africa, claiming over 200 lives every day? Diabetes affects so many people in the communities we work in and support. aQuellé is on a mission to create awareness and build knowledge about diabetes, and is joining with communities and organisations such as Diabetes South Africa to do this - together we can beat diabetes.

How do we beat diabetes together?

Get tested: Getting tested is a vital step in taking control of your health. These are some symptoms of diabetes to look out for:

excessive thirst



excessive tiredness



constant hunger



blurry vision



loss of weight



slow healing of wounds

Choose water: Water plays a vital role in regulating blood sugar levels. People with diabetes are more susceptible to dehydration and its debilitating effects. Glucose levels in the body are moderated by a hormone called insulin. When people suffer from diabetes they have a lack of insulin, or their bodies are unable to respond to it. As a guideline, men should drink 2 litres of water every day, and women 1.6 litres.

Eat healthy: A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of getting Type 2 diabetes and helps you manage your sugar levels better if you have diabetes. Obesity is a major risk factor associated with diabetes.

Make good choices like

Eating at regular times



Consuming low GI bread



High-fiber foods like oats



Plenty of vegetables

Avoid bad choices like

Skipping meals



Fatty, processed, and sugary foods



Beverages high in sugar



Alcohol and smoking

Get active: Incorporating physical activity into your daily routine is essential for becoming healthier and for managing and preventing diabetes. Exercise helps control blood glucose, manage weight, reduce cholesterol, boost energy, lower stress levels, and improve overall well-being.

Know the types of diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

An autoimmune condition where the body produces little or no insulin.

Type 2 Diabetes

A condition where the body stops responding to insulin normally. Risk is reduced with a healthy lifestyle.

Gestational Diabetes

A relative lack of insulin during pregnancy.

Together, we can make a difference and spread hope. Together, we can Beat Diabetes!

#aQuelléSA #naturalspringwater #TogetherLet’sBeatDiabetes