Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

StoneCOHSASAIcon OncologyHPCA Care & SupportEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Unlocking IPP for micro-grids the key to powering up hospitals, Ramokgopa says

31 May 2023
Katja HamiltonBy: Katja Hamilton
The electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa today expressed his gratitude to the Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong whose country is working with SA to ensure that the government is able to keep its hospitals powered up.
Source:
Source: Pexels

He was speaking at the tabling of the Budget Vote which was presented at national assembly today, 31 May.

Ramokgopa said it was thanks to micro-grid islands that the State can ensure that there is an uninterrupted supply of quality electricity to hospitals and keep the power running to their critical and strategic installations.

A micro-grid island refers to a localised electrical grid that operates autonomously and independently from the larger main power grid. It can function as a self-contained energy system, providing power to a specific area or community. Micro-grid islands often incorporate multiple energy sources, such as solar panels, wind turbines, small-scale hydroelectric generators, or even diesel generators.

The Department of Health has identified 218 hospitals in need of power supply and, of these 76, are excluded from load shedding.

"The idea is to further exclude another 46 hospitals from load shedding," Ramokgopa said. "We have done modelling and think that we have the capability to address the 137 hospitals that are remaining [in need]," he said.

To this end, the State is looking at a set of interventions on renewable energy sources which includes photovoltaic (solar) batteries and inverters for small hospitals.

"If we aggregate them we will need about R10.1bn worth of investment. If we juxtapose this with the diesel cost for small hospitals we will need to spend about R89m to buy generators and effect R3.3bn in operating costs for the purposes of running these generators."

Electricity minister given power procurement role
Electricity minister given power procurement role

By 26 May 2023

Ramokgopa said the State will be putting out a request for proposal before the end of July 2023 and outline a procurement process to secure the IPP (independent power producer) for microgrids in the country.

Ramakgopa's announcement aligns with Eskom's declaration in February this year that it is deploying microgrids that will serve as an alternative solution to addressing load shedding.

The technology will be used to complement the grid, serving as a backup electricity supply to hospitals and households.

Progress in micro-grid technology

According to the power utility, it is conducting feasibility studies at more than 80 project sites around the country.

Most of the identified sites will use solar photovoltaic (PV) as the primary source of energy and lithium ion batteries for storage capability.

Other sites will use micro wind turbines and small-scale hydro turbines, based on the most optimum energy source available.

The roll out of these projects will be phased over the next five years.

Eskom currently has four sites being powered by the microgrid technology in Ficksburg (Free State), Lynedoch (Western Cape) and Swartkop (Northern Cape), supplying renewable electricity to over 200 households, a police station and businesses in that area.

Eskom is making notable progress in this regard, with the construction of the first energy storage facility under Eskom’s flagship Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project having already begun at the Elandskop BESS site in KwaZulu-Natal in December last year.

NextOptions
Katja Hamilton
Katja Hamilton's articles

About Katja Hamilton

Katja is the Finance and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
    Read more: electricity crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa



    Related

    Electricity minister given power procurement role
    Electricity minister given power procurement role26 May 2023
    South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis
    South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis19 May 2023
    Eskom refutes claims of imminent blackout
    Eskom refutes claims of imminent blackout17 May 2023
    SA can keep coal-fired plants running longer, climate committee says
    SA can keep coal-fired plants running longer, climate committee says15 May 2023
    Empowering Africa's Future: EcoFlow brings sustainable energy solutions to the forefront
    EcoFlowEmpowering Africa's Future: EcoFlow brings sustainable energy solutions to the forefront3 May 2023
    With new B-BBEE laws gazetted by the president, what now for the SA media industry?
    Advertising Media ForumWith new B-BBEE laws gazetted by the president, what now for the SA media industry?20 Apr 2023
    SA's power outages could reach critical levels this winter - likely scenarios
    SA's power outages could reach critical levels this winter - likely scenarios19 Apr 2023
    Source: :©welcomia via 123RF.
    Hold-ups in SA work visa applications set to worsen despite policy reform, authorities warn14 Apr 2023

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz