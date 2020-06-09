Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Youth Month

#YouthMonth: Mamello Makhanya addresses the healthcare sector

This Youth Month, together with Pride Factor Academy, young and confident 'thought leaders' share what they think the business community can do better to address the needs of the youth through a series of videos.

Mamello Makhanya, a student from Meadowlands, Soweto is pursuing a career within the Health Sciences sector, speaks out to the healthcare industry in South Africa.
...There seems to be a lack of defined duties, for example, nurses doing duties that are not part of their scope of practice. Therefore, the bettering of clinical skills for healthcare workers and students would be much appreciated while paying attention to issues such as shortage of staff, and the retention of healthcare workers and students
Watch the video to find out what more Mamello has to say...
