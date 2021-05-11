We have launched V5 Africa, our inspiring webinar series!

Learn more here Why now?
2021 is the year of data. Crafting a data-driven strategy is critical for carving out your competitive advantage. Throughout the V5 Africa Webinar Series, you will learn how to use data for the success of your business. Be part of enriching talks from distinguished African and global speakers about digital topics including social media, the latest on chatbots, email marketing and CRM and data. Come and connect at the webinar series that uses data and digital to connect Namibia to Africa, and Africa to the world. Why you?
Meet inspiring speakers and experts throughout the V5 Africa Webinar Series. This is the premier event for leaders and owners in medium to corporate-sized companies who are looking to grow digitally. Sounds like you? The series’ focused approach ensures you will learn from experts exactly what you need to know about the latest digital tools and trends. Why this?
Keep up to date with the latest trends and changes in social media with Megan Hollis from Do Digital Academy
. She will be sharing recent and upcoming platform changes which are likely to affect your brand in 2021. Use your lunch break to get inspired with new social media formats and tactics to level up online. If you are not yet sure what an Instagram Guide is, what even is Clubhouse or what the death of the cookie means - be sure to tune in as she demystifies these. Book now!
Would you like to partner with us or our next V5 Africa speaker? Get in touch now
.