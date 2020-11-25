World Intellectual Property Day Celebrations 2024 media invite

Members of the media are invited to the media launch of the World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD) Celebrations 2024. The media launch will be held on 16 April 2024 at the Potchefstroom Campus of the North-West University (NWU). The theme for this year's event is "IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity."

NWU Deputy Vice Chancellor Research and Innovation Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele

The campaign will revolve around the blueprint of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN, aimed at achieving a better and more sustainable future for all. The 17 goals are interconnected, and it is important to achieve them all by 2030 to leave no one behind. We have several partner institutions on board, including the NWU, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC), the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the National Intellectual Property Management Office (NIPMO), the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA).

World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD) is observed annually on 26 April to raise awareness of how patents, copyrights, trademarks and designs impact daily life. The event celebrates creativity and the contributions made by innovators and creators to the development of economies and societies worldwide. WIPO established this event in 2000, and 26 April was chosen to coincide with the convention establishing the World Intellectual Property Organisation's entry into force in 1970.

The WIPD celebration is a global event that seeks to raise awareness and promote understanding of intellectual property (IP) and its importance to innovation and creativity. The media launch will inform the local press about the event and its objectives and leverage the media to inform the South African public about the upcoming celebrations.

We have an exciting media launch planned, including keynote speeches from our partner institutions, IP competitions, insightful panel discussions and interactive Q&A sessions. Our target audience is diverse, including small and medium-sized businesses, the general public, high school and university students, innovators, creators, and aspiring youth entrepreneurs.

Please RSVP by 30 March to Zeno.John@nwu.ac.za. For further inquiries, please get in touch with Zenoyise John at 0835224555 or az.ca.uwn@nhoJ.oneZ, Kagiso Ntanga at (031) 220 3125 or az.gro.ait@agnatN.osigaK, Mojalefa Khoza at (087) 260 1791 or az.oc.cpic@azohkm, and Mr Thabang Jase at (012) 844 0216 or az.gro.ompin@esaJ.gnabahT.