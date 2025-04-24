Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Aluma CapitalSAICATax Debt ComplianceDNA Brand ArchitectsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Finance

    Why microlenders are under the regulatory spotlight

    Microlending is the practice of providing small loans to individuals or groups who can’t access traditional financial services. In South Africa, microlenders have become a critical lever for financial inclusion, especially for people without stable employment, credit histories, or access to collateral.
    By Sameer Kumandan
    24 Apr 2025
    24 Apr 2025
    Source: Sameer Kumandan, managing director of SearchWorks360.
    Source: Sameer Kumandan, managing director of SearchWorks360.

    These loans enable small business owners and informal traders to start or grow their ventures, and help individuals bridge short-term financial gaps.

    But any institution offering credit must put compliance measures in place to mitigate financial crime risks. According to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica), microlenders are "accountable institutions".

    This means they are legally required to conduct due diligence on borrowers, report any suspicious transactions, and implement anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing controls to ensure that their lending practices are responsible.

    Microlenders actually face dual compliance burdens. They must comply with Fica regulations and with the National Credit Act (NCA), which is focused on fair lending practices, affordability assessments, and borrower protection to safeguard consumers against predatory lending and over-indebtedness. Non-compliance with Fica and/or NCA regulations can result in big penalties, including fines or the suspension of operations.

    More broadly, failing to follow regulatory policies can negatively affect the sustainability of the industry by undermining both the financial stability and the reputation of microlending institutions. But the costs of maintaining compliance with both Fica and NCA, like conducting due diligence, affordability assessments, employee training, reporting, and technological infrastructure, can be significant. These requirements can even render it impossible for smaller microlenders to offer affordable loans.

    Microlending institutions, by their nature, handle numerous small transactions and deal with clients who might not have traditional banking backgrounds or formal credit histories, they are more susceptible to being used for money-laundering and fraudulent activities. For example, criminals are increasingly exploiting microlending services to take out multiple loans under different identities because they lack robust customer verification processes.

    Additionally, microlenders traditionally offer loans with relatively flexible terms, which usually means there is less scrutiny around how the loan will be used, enabling criminals to easily divert funds to pay for unlawful activities.

    The role of technology in compliance

    To address these challenges, many microlenders are turning to technology to streamline compliance processes. These platforms assist with conducting Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) checks by providing real-time access to credit bureau and business registry data.

    They also offer tools for transaction monitoring, which make it easier to identify suspicious activity and generate reports for Fica compliance. With automated processes in place, microlenders can focus more on providing loans and less on the administrative burden of compliance.

    With Voca, powered by SearchWorks, microlenders can manage compliance effortlessly - reducing operational risk and protecting the business from penalties. By equipping microfinance providers with tools that make CIPC and credit-bureau data available in real time, lenders can assess a borrower’s financial background, identify risks, and make more informed lending decisions.

    One of the newest Voca features, Ongoing Monitoring, helps accountable institutions assess and manage risks continuously by tracking client profiles daily and alerting accountable organisations of any changes that might indicate a compliance risk.

    Given the compliance demands outlined above, microlenders that adopt efficient technological solutions can dramatically streamline compliance processes. For microlenders, it’s the most effective way to stay compliant while continuing to serve underbanked communities. Balancing financial inclusion with regulatory expectations is complex - but with the right tools, it’s entirely achievable.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Sameer Kumandan

    Sameer Kumandan, managing director of SearchWorks360.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz