Why exiting the FATF grey list is just the start to South Africa's recovery

South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list was a major milestone, signaling to global markets that the country has strengthened its ability to prevent financial crime.

Grey listing had added friction to cross border transactions, increased due diligence costs and made investors cautious. Exiting the list confirms that South Africa has addressed key weaknesses in oversight, law enforcement and transparency, lowering perceived risk and sending a clear signal that the country is moving in a credible, investable direction.

However, getting off the grey list is just the start of a far more complex challenge.

The achievement demonstrates that South African Accountable Institutions, as defined in Schedule 1 of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) 2001, can meet prescribed standards, but it does not prove that compliance has become an enduring part of corporate culture.

Regulators, investors, and international partners will now scrutinise whether policies are effective in practice, whether risk is actively mitigated, and whether firms can sustain these reforms under operational pressures.

The stakes are high: lasting compliance is not simply about avoiding future listings, it is about building a resilient, high trust business environment that attracts investment, supports economic growth, and signals that South Africa can compete confidently among emerging markets.

In this context, the true test for South African firms lies in translating compliance from a reactive exercise into a proactive, outcome driven capability embedded across the organisation.

It is no longer sufficient to have policies on paper; effectiveness, human oversight and demonstrable results are now the benchmarks that will determine credibility and investor confidence.

From compliance to demonstrable effectiveness

One can argue that before the grey listing period, compliance was often treated as a box ticking exercise. Policies were drafted, procedures implemented, and gaps closed primarily to satisfy external scrutiny.

While this approach achieved its immediate goal, the international regulatory environment now prioritises outcomes. The Financial Action Task Force evaluates countries not only on the existence of policies but on tangible results, including the detection of suspicious transactions, enforcement of penalties, and the prevention of illicit financial flows.

For South African firms, effectiveness means that compliance must produce measurable results. Policies should enable the identification and escalation of risk, support consistent enforcement, and demonstrate the capacity to respond to emerging threats.

Success is seen in fewer vulnerabilities, faster detection of anomalies and clear integration of compliance into operational decisions.

People as the cornerstone of compliance

Systems and automation alone cannot deliver sustainable compliance. South Africa faces a shortage of skilled compliance professionals, particularly in anti money laundering, regulatory reporting, and risk management.

Human expertise is essential for interpreting complex situations, applying judgment, and responding to nuanced threats. Over automation without oversight risks creating a false sense of security, where processes appear robust on paper but fail in practice.

Addressing this requires multidisciplinary teams that combine legal, financial, operational, and technological expertise. Firms must invest in upskilling employees, mentorship programmes, and cross-functional knowledge sharing.

Most importantly, leadership commitment is crucial. Compliance must be treated as a strategic capability rather than a bureaucratic formality.

Building a high-trust, investable ecosystem

The ultimate value of compliance lies in trust. Investors are drawn to markets where risk is actively managed, governance is transparent, and institutions operate reliably.

According to the World Bank, countries with strong institutional frameworks and effective governance attract higher investment inflows and enjoy more stable economic growth.

For South Africa, delisting should be leveraged as a springboard to create a credible, high-trust ecosystem.

Firms that embed compliance as a permanent, outcome-focused practice demonstrate to investors that risks are mitigated, controls are reliable and governance is embedded in corporate culture. Compliance thus becomes a competitive advantage, enhancing the country’s position in emerging markets.

Achieving this requires sustained investment in people, processes, and oversight. Policies must be reinforced through continuous training, clear accountability, and integration into decision-making.

Technology can support monitoring and reporting, but human judgment remains central. The organisations that succeed will be those that combine systems, culture, and talent to create frameworks that are durable, resilient, and capable of evolving with emerging risks.

Delisting was an important milestone, but the next phase determines whether South Africa simply met a standard or sets one.

By transforming compliance from a temporary response into a strategic capability, South African accountable institutions can not only maintain credibility but also position the country as a trusted, high-value destination for global investment. Fighting together indeed.