What happens next for a contested Budget?

The process of passing South Africa’s Budget has never had a year like this one. The first attempt at a Budget, scheduled for 19 February, didn’t even make it to the National Assembly, after it collapsed in last-minute talks within the Government of National Unity (GNU) Cabinet following opposition to its proposed two percentage point VAT increase.

Source: GCIS.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s second attempt at tabling a Budget, on 12 March, seemed destined to go ahead more smoothly — before DA leader and GNU minister John Steenhuisen tweeted, moments before the start of the speech: “Good afternoon, South Africa. The DA will not support the budget in its current form”.

That’s potentially a headache for the ANC, since the Budget has to be passed by majority vote and the DA is the ANC’s biggest GNU partner.

