Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopSAICATax Debt ComplianceOnPoint PRBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Finance Economy

    What happens next for a contested Budget?

    The process of passing South Africa’s Budget has never had a year like this one. The first attempt at a Budget, scheduled for 19 February, didn’t even make it to the National Assembly, after it collapsed in last-minute talks within the Government of National Unity (GNU) Cabinet following opposition to its proposed two percentage point VAT increase.
    By Rebecca Davis
    17 Mar 2025
    17 Mar 2025
    Source: GCIS.
    Source: GCIS.

    Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s second attempt at tabling a Budget, on 12 March, seemed destined to go ahead more smoothly — before DA leader and GNU minister John Steenhuisen tweeted, moments before the start of the speech: “Good afternoon, South Africa. The DA will not support the budget in its current form”.

    That’s potentially a headache for the ANC, since the Budget has to be passed by majority vote and the DA is the ANC’s biggest GNU partner.

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Read more: Enoch Godongwana, GNU
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz