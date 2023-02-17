Urology Hospital announces new CEO, André Meiring

Urology Hospital, South Africa’s specialised urology centre, has announced a pivotal leadership change. Starting Tuesday, 1 October 2024, the hospital will be led by André Meiring, the newly appointed chief executive officer of Urolocare Hospitals.

Source: Supplied. Urology Hospital's new CEO, André Meiring.

Meiring, a qualified chartered accountant and an alumnus of the University of Pretoria, brings more than 17 years of proven expertise in healthcare management and financial acumen. His dynamic and comprehensive leadership is set to drive innovation and growth at one of South Africa’s most advanced medical institutions.

This appointment signals a bold new chapter for Urology Hospital as it continues to lead in cutting-edge urological care across Africa.

“The Board believes Meiring’s extensive experience and commitment to the healthcare industry, coupled with his unique combination of skills and leadership qualities, positions him well to propel Urology Hospital to even greater heights, positively contribute to the Urolocare business and successfully lead the company in serving our clients,” says Kobus Breed, chairman of the Board.

For over 27 years, Urology Hospital has been the epicentre of urological excellence in South Africa and Africa.

Excellence in urology

With more than 25 expert urologists under one roof, the hospital delivers world-class expertise in treating male, female, and paediatric urological conditions, along with specialist care in nephrology and urogynaecology. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, Urology Hospital leads the field with the latest advancements in urological care.

A true pioneer, Urology Hospital is the first in South Africa to perform robotic surgery and continue to be on the forefront of technology and patient care. This is supported by the fact that the hospital is home to one of the country's rare 3D laparoscopic surgical units, cementing its role as a leader in innovative surgical techniques.

Driven by its commitment to ongoing research, medical education, and training, Urology Hospital stays at the forefront of global developments by fostering strong connections with the academic world.

This unwavering pursuit of excellence has solidified its reputation as South Africa’s leading centre for advanced urological care.

We all warmly welcome André to the company and his new leadership role.