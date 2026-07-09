Third Kultuur to rebuild Superdry & Co. in SA with omnichannel investment

South Africa's premium fashion retail landscape is set for a new chapter as Third Kultuur officially relaunches Superdry & Co. under new local licence leadership, positioning the move as the first step in a broader strategy to build a portfolio of globally recognised lifestyle brands in the local market.

L to R: Keith Bushby; Albert Venter;Julian Dunkerton, co-founder and CEO (Superdry & Co) and Marcel Schmitz. Image supplied

Rather than treating the relaunch as a return of a familiar fashion label, Third Kultuur is positioning Superdry & Co. as the foundation of a long-term investment strategy built around operational excellence, digital transformation and premium customer experiences.

The move signals growing confidence in South Africa's premium retail sector, where consumers continue to seek authentic international brands supported by seamless omnichannel shopping experiences.

A business rebuilt from the ground up

While Superdry has maintained a loyal South African following for years, Third Kultuur says the business has undergone a comprehensive transformation behind the scenes.

Over recent months, the company has rebuilt the operation with new fulfilment capabilities, upgraded operational systems, enhanced customer engagement tools and a completely redeveloped South African e-commerce platform.

The new online store will launch alongside four refreshed retail stores scheduled to open during August 2026, creating a connected shopping experience that bridges digital and physical retail.

The investment reflects a growing trend among retailers to prioritise omnichannel capabilities, ensuring customers receive a consistent experience whether they shop online, collect in-store or browse physical locations.

Building brands, not just stores

For Third Kultuur, the relaunch represents more than expanding a retail footprint.

The company says its ambition is to become one of South Africa's leading custodians of premium international lifestyle brands by combining global brand standards with local market expertise.

Its long-term strategy focuses on sustainable business growth rather than short-term retail performance, underpinned by investments in technology, logistics and customer experience.

Albert Venter, chief executive officer of Third Kultuur, says the company views Superdry & Co. as the beginning of a much larger journey.

"Superdry & Co. is the first step in a much bigger vision for Third Kultuur. Our ambition is to build businesses that stand the test of time by representing exceptional international brands with integrity, innovation and long-term commitment."

He adds that the company's investment extends well beyond opening stores.

"This investment extends far beyond opening stores or launching a website. It reflects our belief that South Africa deserves premium retail experiences delivered to global standards, supported by strong partnerships, disciplined execution and a clear long-term strategy."

Returning to the brand's roots

Globally, Superdry & Co. has entered a new phase under the renewed leadership of co-founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton, with a renewed emphasis on the principles that originally established the brand: premium craftsmanship, authentic British design and timeless style.

Third Kultuur says its own philosophy closely aligns with these values, focusing on protecting brand integrity while adapting international retail standards for South African consumers.

The strategy reflects a growing recognition that successful premium brands increasingly compete on experience as much as product, with retailers investing heavily in digital convenience, personalised engagement and operational excellence.

Investing in omnichannel growth

Customers can expect several enhancements as part of the relaunch, including:

A completely rebuilt South African e-commerce platform



Four refreshed retail stores opening during August 2026



An integrated omnichannel shopping experience



Secure payment solutions and flexible payment options



Click-and-Collect services



Faster nationwide delivery



Carefully curated seasonal collections



Exclusive product launches, collaborations and member experiences



Enhanced customer service across every touchpoint

These initiatives are supported by new fulfilment infrastructure and digital capabilities designed to support long-term scalability as the business grows.

The first chapter of a broader vision

For Third Kultuur, Superdry & Co. represents more than the revival of an internationally recognised fashion brand.

It is the company's opening move in a broader ambition to establish itself as a long-term partner for premium global brands entering or expanding within South Africa.

As the new e-commerce platform launches and refreshed stores begin welcoming customers, the business is looking beyond immediate retail performance toward building enduring relationships with consumers, landlords, suppliers, investors and strategic partners.

If successful, the relaunch could offer a blueprint for how international premium brands can combine global heritage with local execution—demonstrating that sustainable retail growth is built not only on product, but on investment, innovation and long-term commitment.