The WHO is nearing a Global Pandemic Agreement - the impact on SA and the Global South

As the WHO’s Global Pandemic Agreement moves toward a potential conclusion by as soon as December 2024, or by May 2025 at the latest, the Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) urges African leaders to secure a fair and inclusive framework that supports the Global South’s ability to respond to future health crises.

Source: Ngaa Murombedzi, AHF regional advocacy and policy manager for Southern Africa.

While intended to enhance pandemic preparedness, the current draft will perpetuate global health inequities, leaving South Africa and other low- and middle-income countries without vital resources, including timely access to vaccines, technology transfer, and financial support.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher for Africa,” says Ngaa Murombedzi, AHF regional advocacy and policy manager for Southern Africa. “An equitable Pandemic Agreement is not a request but a necessity.

"Covid-19 exposed the severe risks of global-health inequality, and we cannot afford a repeat. This agreement must ensure that all nations, regardless of income, have the tools, technology, and resources to protect their people. Africans cannot wait for handouts in a crisis; we must be empowered to act.”

Background and the road ahead

Initiated in 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Global Pandemic Agreement aims to create a unified global response framework for future health emergencies. However, after two years of negotiations, critical issues remain unresolved, with the agreement heavily influenced by high-income countries and pharmaceutical interests. The window to secure a fair deal is narrowing, with stakeholders pushing for a finalised agreement as soon as December this year.

As part of AHF’s Save Our Society (SOS) campaign, actions are being organised across Africa to raise awareness about these disparities and to encourage leaders to demand equitable access to pandemic-response resources.

The WHO Pandemic Agreement talks, which kicked off on Monday, 4 November 2024 and will run until Friday, 15 November 2024, represent an urgent opportunity for Africa to advocate for its needs and prevent a repeat of the inequities witnessed during Covid-19 and the ongoing Mpox crisis.

Critical concerns for the Global South

The current agreement draft falls short in addressing three essential areas for Africa and the Global South:

Vaccine access and equity: Under the proposed terms, the Global South would only have access to 20% of global vaccine supplies, despite representing a large share of the world’s population. During Covid-19, 85% of African countries were unable to fully vaccinate their populations as wealthy nations hoarded vaccines.

The ongoing Mpox crisis underscores this disparity, as Africa requires 20 million vaccines that remain inaccessible while being stockpiled in countries with no active outbreaks.

“An equitable agreement could be a lifesaver, but only if it’s truly inclusive,” says Aggrey Aluso, Africa regional director at the Pandemic Action Network. “Equity and access must be non-negotiable if we are to institutionalise the lessons from Covid-19. These critical issues remain deadlocked in the negotiations, and we need immediate action.”

Self-reliance and local production: The Global South’s ability to produce essential health products, including vaccines, remains limited due to restricted technology transfers and local manufacturing capabilities. Without provisions to foster regional manufacturing hubs, Africa will remain dependent on external suppliers, leaving the continent vulnerable in future crises.

John Mdluli, lead of SAHTAC and community manager at the Aurum Institute, notes, “During Covid-19, South Africa played a critical role in testing the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, yet the Global South is still not able to produce these products at scale.

"An equitable Pandemic Agreement would allow us to build the infrastructure we need. The big question now is operationalising this vision. By 2040, we should be producing at least 60% of our vaccines locally, but achieving this requires a solid regulatory framework, local capacity, investment, and scalability."

Sustainable financing: Current provisions rely heavily on voluntary contributions, which have historically proven insufficient for Africa’s needs. AHF calls for binding financial commitments within the agreement to ensure sustainable support for pandemic preparedness and to strengthen health systems across the continent.

AHF urges Africa’s leaders to leverage the upcoming negotiations to advocate for a Pandemic Agreement that will serve the needs of all nations. By standing firm on critical issues such as equity, local production, technology transfer, and sustainable financing, Africa can create a robust foundation for health security, reducing dependence on external suppliers and ensuring the continent’s resilience against future health crises.

“What affects one affects all,” says Murombedzi. “There are no borders when it comes to pandemics. This agreement should uphold the principle of ‘One Health,’ an integrated approach that balances the health of people, animals, and ecosystems. Our leaders must demand fair access and the right to produce locally, so Africa is no longer sidelined in times of crisis.”

With the G20 Summit coming to South Africa in 2025, AHF and its partners stress that these discussions must be brought to the summit if an equitable Pandemic Agreement cannot be reached. The opportunity to shape a fairer, more resilient future for global health is now, and AHF is committed to ensuring that Africa’s voice is heard.