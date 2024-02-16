Industries

    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024
    The electric vehicle (EV) wave continues to surge in South Africa, with 2024 promising exciting new models ready to hit the roads. In 2023 we saw a spike in new EV models in the SA market. This is set to increase as new players enter this space, which we cover in the SA EV preview 2024.
    The SA EV preview 2024

    However, while at least seven new EV models are confirmed for launch this year, there’s a notable absence: major car brands with local production or popular models haven’t officially announced their EV offerings. This wait-and-see approach likely hinges on the government’s potential incentives and subsidies for the industry. For many carmakers, possible price cuts could be the tipping point for convincing buyers to go electric.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

