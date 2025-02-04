Thailand lifts 16-year ban on South African apple imports

South Africa has regained access to the Kingdom of Thailand for the export of fresh apples, a market that had been closed for 16 years due to changes in import requirements. The announcement was made by the Department of Agriculture following the publication of the import conditions on 18 December 2024.

Apples are a key export product for South Africa, contributing significantly to foreign exchange and employment.

According to Hortgro, the South African apple industry has seen a 40% increase in exports over the past decade, with the Far East and Asia accounting for about 35% of apple exports. Nearly half of the apples produced in South Africa are exported.

To export apples to Thailand, producers must comply with strict phytosanitary conditions, ensuring the fruit is free from quarantine pests.

Only registered and approved orchards, packhouses, and export establishments will be permitted to export apples to Thailand, with adherence to good agricultural practices, including integrated pest management.

For detailed export conditions, visit this link.