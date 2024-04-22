Industries

Surgical Procedures News South Africa

    Spinal surgery milestone achieved at Cure Day Hospital Foreshore

    22 Apr 2024
    Dr Ian Victor has performed the inaugural unilateral biportal endoscopic laminectomy and discectomy at Cure Day Hospital Foreshore marking a groundbreaking milestone in South African healthcare.
    Source: Pexels

    UBE (unilateral biportal endoscopy) is the natural evolution and latest in minimally invasive spinal surgical techniques that have various advantages including a shorter recovery period.

    The procedure entails two small (4mm) cuts that are used for the endoscope and spinal instruments respectively. The nerve root is then decompression and the extruded disc fragment is removed causing resolution of the patient's symptoms.

    The procedure went smoothly, and Dr Victor’s patient recovered well, received physiotherapy, and was able to go home pain-free three hours post-op.

    Dr Ian Victor’s specialty includes minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery, consistently prioritising the highest standard of patient care.

