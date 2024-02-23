Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Immigration & Citizenship Law News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ayanda Allie throws down some facts!

Ayanda Allie throws down some facts!

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    SCA dismisses bid to appeal Zim permits ruling

    By Tania Broughton
    23 Feb 2024
    23 Feb 2024
    Minister Motsoaledi wanted leave to appeal a ruling that declared the termination of the Zimbabwean permit programme unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
    The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit programme will not end any time soon, following a Supreme Court of Appeal dismissal of the Minister of Home Affairs’ request for leave to appeal. Archive photo: Tariro Washinyira / GroundUp
    The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit programme will not end any time soon, following a Supreme Court of Appeal dismissal of the Minister of Home Affairs’ request for leave to appeal. Archive photo: Tariro Washinyira / GroundUp

    • The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed a bid by the Minister of Home Affairs to appeal a ruling that the termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit programme was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
    • The court ruled there were no reasonable prospects of success.
    • Last year, the Pretoria High Court ordered Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to reconsider the termination of the programme following a fair, consultative process that complied with the relevant laws.

    The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs an application by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to appeal a Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme to be unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

    In a ruling handed down earlier this month, the court said the application for special leave to appeal was dismissed on the grounds that there was no reasonable prospect of success.

    There was also no other compelling reason why the appeal should be heard.

    The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), the primary litigant in the matter, says this means the High Court ruling remains valid, unless the matter is referred to the Constitutional Court.

    “The ZEP permits are therefore valid and allow holders to continue living in South Africa on the same terms and conditions prior to its unlawful termination,” the HSF said.

    In June last year, three judges in the Pretoria High Court directed the minister to reconsider the termination of the ZEP permit programme “following a fair process” that complies with the relevant laws.

    Pending the outcome of that process, the judges ruled, the permits would remain valid for another 12 months (until the end of June 2024), and ZEP-holders had protection from arrest and deportation.

    The case was brought by the HSF and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa after the minister announced the end of the programme in 2021.

    Image source: Gregory Alekhine –
    Zimbabwe permit application dismissed: no need for it, say judges

      8 Nov 2023

    Subsequently he granted further extensions but remained adamant that the 178,000 permit holders must either apply for other visas, if they qualified for them, or return “home”.

    In their ruling, Judges Colleen Collis, Gcina Malindi and Mandlenkosi Motha (writing as the court) said the minister had made no attempt to solicit representations from those affected before he took the decision.

    The first call for representations had been done “after the fact” and was not a “genuine consultation”.

    The invitation was “meaningless”, they wrote and from affidavits before the court, it appeared that there was a “notable disdain for the value of public participation”.

    The judges said the minister’s failure to consult, made the decision to terminate the programme unfair and irrational because no attempt had been made to assess the impact on the ZEP holders and their children and the current conditions in Zimbabwe.

    In November 2023, the HSF launched an urgent application seeking an “enforcement order” of the June 2023 ruling after the minister, failing to get leave to appeal from the Pretoria court, indicated he was intent on appealing by petition to the SCA. The HSF believed that this meant the judgment would be automatically suspended, which would put ZEP holders at risk of deportation while the appeal process played out.

    But the judges dismissed the application saying it was not needed and that their judgment guaranteed the rights of ZEP holders until at least June 2024 in spite of the pending appeal.

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2024 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: unlawful, Tania Broughton, ZEP, Zimbabwean Exemption Permit
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/

    Related

    About 700,000 IDs have been blocked by the Department of Home Affairs without due process. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
    Home Affairs may no longer block your ID on a whim, court rules
     17 Jan 2024
    The Constitutional Court has struck down provisions in the Refugees Act which dictate that asylum seekers who have not renewed their visas within a month of expiry are considered to have permanently abandoned their applications. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks | GroundUp
    Constitutional Court win for asylum seekers
     13 Dec 2023
    Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Friday that holders of the Lesotho Exemption Permit and the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit will be allowed to remain legally in South Africa until 29 November 2025. Archive photo: Tariro Washinyira | GoundUp
    Two-year extension for Zimbabwe and Lesotho permit holders
     4 Dec 2023
    The Constitution states: “Everyone has the right to administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair.” It also states: “Everyone has the right to have any dispute that can be resolved by the application of law decided in a fair public hearing before a court …”. Taking unreasonably long to hand down judgments is a breach of these rights. Illustration: Lisa Nelson | GroundUp
    Judge faces possible impeachment for tardy judgments
     1 Dec 2023
    The Constitutional Court has not yet issued judgment on a crucial case about next year’s election. The case was heard in August. Archive photo: Ciaran Ryan | GroundUp
    Constitutional Court accused of taking too long to rule on crucial election case
     29 Nov 2023
    Source:
    ANC liable for over R100m for 2019 elections’ banners
     27 Nov 2023
    Image source: Gregory Alekhine –
    Zimbabwe permit application dismissed: no need for it, say judges
     8 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Activist silenced by Free State High Court for defamatory social media posts
     23 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz