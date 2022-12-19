Samatu disappointed with Department of Health's failure to uphold its promise towards unemployed doctors

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) is deeply frustrated with the National Department of Health's failure to uphold its commitment to employ the majority of doctors, particularly those who have completed their community service, as the new financial year unfolds.

This broken promise not only undermines the trust and expectations of our healthcare professionals but also exacerbates the chronic issue of shortages of medical personnel in various public healthcare institutions.

The situation is dire, and the impact is felt not only by the doctors themselves but also by the communities that are in desperate need of medical care and services. The assurance from the department had been a beacon of hope for many, yet the reality has proven to be disappointing.

The recent series of demonstrations by doctors in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Eastern Cape, and across the country is a testament to the growing unrest and dissatisfaction among medical professionals.

These protests underscore the urgent need for actionable solutions and the fulfillment of promises made by the National Department of Health. This is a national crisis which poses risk to healthcare, and we are surprised that the presidency has not done anything to attend to this matter.

Samatu stands in solidarity with the doctors in KZN and across the country, advocating for their rightful employment and the improvement of healthcare services in South Africa.

The continuous neglect to address this pressing issue not only jeopardises the careers of many dedicated doctors but also the health and wellbeing of the South African population.

It is imperative that the department takes immediate steps to rectify this situation and to restore faith among our healthcare providers.