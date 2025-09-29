SA agro-processors from 6 provinces to woo global food importers

South African agro-processing companies from six provinces will get the opportunity to attract the attention of international food importers from across the world when they showcase their products at the Anuga International Trade Fair in Cologne, Germany.

In total, 30 South African companies are expected to take part in the Anuga International Trade Fair from 4-8 October 2025.

The theme is: “Sustainable Growth”, which calls for concerted efforts aimed at creating a balance between economic prosperity and environmental protection.

The biennial event is regarded as the world's largest and most important food and beverage fair. It attracts distributors, retailers, importers and wholesalers of food and beverages from all continents.

In the 36th edition of Anuga in 2023, more than 7,900 companies from 118 countries exhibited, and more than 140,000 trade visitors from 200 countries flocked to the event.

The participation of the South African companies in Anuga has been made possible by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC) through its Export and Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme.

One of the objectives of the scheme is to facilitate market entry for South African products and services into new markets.

According to the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, the assistance provided to the companies to seek export markets for their products across the globe is in line with the country’s export market diversification initiatives.

“This is part of the South African government’s contribution towards ensuring that export-led industrialisation aimed at spurring economic growth in the country is stimulated.

“Our total efforts are aimed at increasing South Africa’s capacity for exporting diversified and value-added goods and services to various global markets,” Godlimpi said.