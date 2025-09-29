South Africa
Agriculture Agro-processing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA agro-processors from 6 provinces to woo global food importers

    South African agro-processing companies from six provinces will get the opportunity to attract the attention of international food importers from across the world when they showcase their products at the Anuga International Trade Fair in Cologne, Germany.
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    In total, 30 South African companies are expected to take part in the Anuga International Trade Fair from 4-8 October 2025.

    The theme is: “Sustainable Growth”, which calls for concerted efforts aimed at creating a balance between economic prosperity and environmental protection.

    The biennial event is regarded as the world's largest and most important food and beverage fair. It attracts distributors, retailers, importers and wholesalers of food and beverages from all continents.

    In the 36th edition of Anuga in 2023, more than 7,900 companies from 118 countries exhibited, and more than 140,000 trade visitors from 200 countries flocked to the event.

    The participation of the South African companies in Anuga has been made possible by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC) through its Export and Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme.

    One of the objectives of the scheme is to facilitate market entry for South African products and services into new markets.

    According to the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, the assistance provided to the companies to seek export markets for their products across the globe is in line with the country’s export market diversification initiatives.

    “This is part of the South African government’s contribution towards ensuring that export-led industrialisation aimed at spurring economic growth in the country is stimulated.

    “Our total efforts are aimed at increasing South Africa’s capacity for exporting diversified and value-added goods and services to various global markets,” Godlimpi said.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz