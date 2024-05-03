Reddam students earn top honours in Cambridge International Academic Awards

Reddam House Durbanville students have once again achieved exceptional results in the 2023 Cambridge International Academic Awards.

A total of 10 prestigious awards were scooped by seven remarkable students across A Levels, AS Levels, and IGCSEs.

The Cambridge International School leaving qualifications are a growing option for many parents in South Africa.

As of the end of 2023, more than 120 Cambridge International centres offer this acclaimed curriculum to South African students.

These qualifications are benchmarked internationally, with the curriculum being offered in over 160 countries around the world.

Among the highlights of these achievements are multiple 'Top in South Africa' awards, recognising exceptional performance in various subjects.

Barry Nieuwoudt, executive head of Reddam House Durbanville, commended the students and teachers for their outstanding efforts.

"We congratulate our formidable students and express gratitude to our teachers for their dedication and commitment to delivering excellence," he said.

A Levels

Sarah Webber demonstrated extraordinary proficiency by achieving 'Top in South Africa' for A Level French, securing the 8th place globally with an outstanding score of 92% (A*). Sarah's remarkable success in French, the official second language of the Cambridge International curriculum, is a testament to her language expertise and dedication. Sarah is currently studying at UCT.

AS Levels

Jake van der Westhuizen demonstrated exceptional academic prowess by being recognised as the Best Across Four AS-Levels and securing First Place in South Africa.

Additionally, van der Westhuizen attained the Top in South Africa for AS Level Mathematics with an impressive score of 99%.

Notably, van der Westhuizen completed an unprecedented seven AS Level subjects, including self-taught AS Level Biology, where he achieved an excellent score of 93%.

Minkyum Kim secured Top in South Africa in Computer Science with an impressive score of 96%, securing him a place to study Computer Science at Cambridge University in the UK.

Kim is accelerating his A Levels and is currently completing A Level Further Mathematics and A Level Physics in the June 2024 exam series, enabling him to commence his studies at Cambridge in September this year.

Matthew van Wyk received Top in South Africa awards for both Biology (93%) and Chemistry (95%) at AS Level. Van Wyk is currently studying Engineering at Stellenbosch University, embarking on a promising academic journey.

Emma Nel achieved Top in South Africa for Mathematics with an outstanding score of 99%. Nel received offers from numerous prestigious universities and elected to pursue her studies in Medicine at Stellenbosch University, where she is enjoying her degree immensely.

IGCSE

Soyeon Lee achieved Top in South Africa in English First Language (91%) and Computer Science (95%) at IGCSE level.

Lee's impressive scores highlight her commitment to academic excellence. She is currently in Grade 12, continuing her studies at Reddam House Durbanville with dedication and enthusiasm.

Razeena Ismail also attained Top in South Africa in English First Language (91%) at IGCSE level, showcasing her outstanding language proficiency and academic dedication. Ismail is currently in Grade 12, poised for further academic achievements in her final year at Reddam House Durbanville.