Newly launched Orange Corners Innovation Fund offers up to R1m funding to innovative startups

The newly launched Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF) Grow programme is offering between R200,000 and R1m in funding to businesses that are not just operating – but innovating.

Previous CDI grant funding recipient Impulse Biomedical creates innovative, affordable medical equipment like the Easy Squeezy - making asthma pumps much easier for children to use. Image credit: Impulse Biomedical

Whether it's a disruptive product, a revolutionary service, or a bold new business model, OCIF GROW is looking for ambitious entrepreneurs aged 18-35 anywhere in South Africa who have proven market traction and the potential to scale.

With a unique mix of grant funding and interest-free loans, plus expert mentorship and investment readiness support, this initiative – powered by CDI Capital, a subsidiary of the Craft + Design Institute (CDI) and backed by the Kingdom of the Netherlands – is designed to fuel the next wave of South African innovation.

OCIF in South Africa is an extension of the global Orange Corners incubation and acceleration programme, an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

OCIF is designed to meet the financing needs of young entrepreneurs across Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

"We are looking for dynamic young entrepreneurs who have a proven innovation – whether it’s a product, processes, or business model – with market traction and the potential to scale," says Ryan Rode, manager of CDI Capital.

OCIF Grow provides successful applicants with a hybrid grant and interest-free loan model, structured as:

50% grant (non-repayable funding)



50% interest-free loan (repayable over 18 months)

If selected, entrepreneurs will receive mentorship, pitch training, and investment readiness support through a structured programme designed by Viridian, an impact agency specialising in small business financing.

Criteria

The Grow fund is open to entrepreneurs who meet the following criteria:

Must be youth-owned (majority shareholders and/or CEO must be 35 years or younger when applying for funding)



Based in South Africa



Business operating for 6 months – 7 years



Annual turnover or sales between R250,000 – R10 million



Proven innovation with market traction.

OCIF Grow is managed by CDI Capital, which has invested over R418m into local small businesses in South Africa through various growth and innovation programmes.

The deadline is 31 March 2025 and entrepreneurs can apply here