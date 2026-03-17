Moscow Fashion Week spotlights emerging designers and global collaboration

As the global fashion calendar draws to a close, Moscow Fashion Week (14–19 March 2026) has reinforced its position as a platform for both established brands and emerging designers shaping the future of the industry.

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This season’s showcase highlights a growing global shift: the rising influence of emerging labels, which are increasingly commanding attention alongside legacy fashion houses across major fashion weeks.

Emerging designers take centre stage

A defining feature of this year’s event is the strong presence of up-and-coming designers, selected from more than 1,000 applications from Russia and international markets. With over 200 brands participating, the programme reflects both the scale and creative diversity of the Russian fashion industry.

Emerging labels are presented alongside established names such as Viva Vox, recognised for its bold prints and experimental tailoring; Solangel, whose designs have been worn by Jennifer Lopez; and Julia Dalakian, an internationally active brand with runway experience in Düsseldorf, Berlin, Milan and New York.

This blend of emerging and established talent reflects a broader industry movement toward fresh creative voices and new design perspectives.

International recognition and industry validation

The growing global relevance of Russian fashion has been underscored by international industry leaders attending the event.

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Mahlet Teklemariam, founder of Hub of Africa Fashion Week, highlighted the level of craftsmanship on display.

“What impressed me most was the remarkable diversity among the designers. Each brand presented a distinct creative identity, yet the overall standard of craftsmanship and presentation was consistently strong,” she said.

Similarly, Stephen Manzini, CEO of Soweto Fashion Week and the South African Fashion Association, drew parallels between Moscow and Johannesburg’s fashion ecosystems.

“Designers in both cities are driven by passion. They tell stories through fabric, culture and emotion. There’s also a hunger to redefine how the world perceives fashion from our regions,” he said.

A platform for global expansion

Moscow Fashion Week continues to position itself as a gateway for designers seeking international exposure.

This season features brands from China, Spain, Turkey and across Africa, including South Africa and Ethiopia, highlighting the event’s role in facilitating cross-border collaboration and market expansion.

Turkish designer Emre Erdemoğlu returned to the Moscow runway, citing the platform’s value in growing global visibility.

“Moscow Fashion Week provided an international platform to present my design philosophy and reach a wider audience beyond Turkey,” he said, adding that participation has opened up new opportunities for collaboration and media coverage.

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Strengthening global fashion exchange

The event also plays a strategic role in supporting Russian designers entering international markets through exchange programmes with global fashion organisations.

Earlier this year, the Russian label Ermilov debuted at the Hub of Africa Fashion Week in Ethiopia, while previous collaborations have seen Russian designers showcased in South Africa, China, Spain and India.

These exchanges are increasingly important in building global recognition for designers from emerging markets, while fostering cultural inspiration and creative cross-pollination.

A closing statement for the global fashion season

As the final major event in the international fashion calendar, Moscow Fashion Week offers industry stakeholders — from buyers and media to designers and investors — a consolidated view of emerging trends, new talent and shifting market dynamics.

With its emphasis on discovery, diversity and global collaboration, the event underscores a key direction for the fashion industry: the future of fashion will be shaped as much by emerging markets and new voices as by established fashion capitals.