Mercedes-Benz SA CEO Andreas Brand steps down

Mercedes-Benz South Africa CEO Andreas Brand will step down at the end of May 2026 to take up a global role within the group, marking a leadership change at one of the country’s key automotive manufacturing operations.

Andreas Brand | image supplied

Brand will assume the position of head of supply chain management for Global Customer Services and Parts at Mercedes-Benz AG, based in Stuttgart, Germany. His departure from the South African business takes effect on 31 May, with a successor yet to be announced.

Brand has led the South African operation since 2022, during which time he oversaw continued production at the East London plant, a facility central to the group’s global C-Class manufacturing network. He also took on additional responsibilities in late 2025, including oversight of CKD and mid-volume production.

According to the company, Brand’s tenure focused on maintaining operational stability and strengthening the plant’s role within the global production network, particularly during periods of supply chain disruption.

Chairman of the MBSA board Wilfried Porth said Brand had ensured continuity across manufacturing operations while reinforcing the company’s competitiveness within the broader Mercedes-Benz production system.

Brand joined Mercedes-Benz in 1997 and has held a range of roles across production, planning and engineering in multiple international markets. His experience includes involvement in new plant construction and global platform development, as well as navigating production challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortages.

The leadership change comes as the automotive sector continues to face shifting global supply chain dynamics and increasing pressure to optimise production and logistics networks.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa said it will communicate further details on Brand’s successor in due course.