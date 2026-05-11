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    Land Bank to lead finance and risk discussions at Nampo 2026

    Land Bank will take part in Nampp Harvest Day 2026, using the platform to contribute to discussions on agricultural resilience, innovation, sustainability and farmer support.
    11 May 2026
    11 May 2026
    Source: ©Piyachat Wankaew via
    Source: ©Piyachat Wankaew via 123RF

    Nampo takes place from 12–15 May 2026 in Bothaville and remains one of the largest agricultural exhibitions in the Southern Hemisphere.

    This year’s theme is “Resilience through Innovation”.

    South African agriculture is facing climate volatility, rising input costs, energy constraints, infrastructure challenges and economic uncertainty.

    Land Bank across finance and energy discussions

    On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, Land Bank’s team will lead discussions under the theme “Unlocking Financial Growth: Blended Finance & Agro-Energy Solutions.”

    The session will focus on blended finance structures and the Agro-Energy Fund as an alternative energy financing solution.

    It will include Land Bank-funded farmers who have implemented blended finance and agro-energy initiatives in their farming operations.

    Leadership and sector engagement

    On Wednesday, 13 May 2026, Land Bank executive leadership will host a discussion titled “Unlocking the Future: Strategic Leadership & Farmer Success.”

    The session will bring together stakeholders from organised agriculture and government, including Grain SA, AGDA, Agri SA and the Free State Department of Agriculture.

    The discussion will focus on the future of South African agriculture, sector competitiveness, transformation, collaboration and sustainable development.

    Insurance and risk management focus

    On Thursday, 14 May 2026, Land Bank Insurance Company (LBIC) will lead discussions under the theme “Protecting Agriculture: Insurance, Risk & Resilience.”

    The session will focus on agricultural insurance and risk management in relation to climate-related risks, production losses and uncertainty.

    Attention will also be given to access and awareness of insurance solutions for emerging and developing farmers.

    “Nampo 2026 provides an important opportunity for meaningful engagement on the future of agriculture and the role of partnerships in further strengthening resilience across the sector,” said Jabu Mphambo, acting chief executive officer.

    Land Bank’s participation will include stakeholder engagements, networking opportunities and discussions on agricultural financing, insurance, sustainability and climate resilience.

    Visitors to Nampo Park will be able to engage with the Land Bank team at the Total Hall (Stands 6–8).

    Members of the media are invited to attend and/or cover the engagements.

    Read more: Agribusiness, farming industry, Agri SA, Grain SA, agricultural innovation, agricultural finance, farm insurance, agricultural sustainability, Free State agriculture, agriculture finance, climate farming
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