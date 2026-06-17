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    Willie Aucamp appointed agriculture minister, replacing Steenhuisen

    Willie Aucamp has been appointed as South Africa’s new Minister of Agriculture, replacing John Steenhuisen, following changes to Democratic Alliance (DA) representation in the Government of National Unity.
    17 Jun 2026
    17 Jun 2026
    Source: Archive | Fotolia
    Source: Archive | Fotolia

    The changes were confirmed in a statement by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis.

    Hill-Lewis said Aucamp would strengthen the Agriculture portfolio and support the mandate received from voters in the 2024 elections.

    FMD response

    Aucamp takes over the Agriculture portfolio as the sector continues to deal with the ongoing Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, which has placed pressure on livestock systems and vaccine rollout efforts.

    According to the DA, his immediate mandate includes addressing ongoing legal proceedings linked to FMD, working with the sector to stabilise the situation, and accelerating practical steps to restore confidence in disease control measures.

    He is also expected to continue efforts to expand market access for South African agricultural products.

    The statement also confirmed that David Maynier will take up the position of Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

    Building on recent progress

    Agricultural industry body AgriSA has welcomed Aucamp's appointment and said it looks forward to working with the new minister to advance the competitiveness, sustainability and inclusivity of the sector.

    The organisation also thanked Steenhuisen for his contribution during his tenure, citing efforts to expand market access for South African agricultural exports and strengthen collaboration between government and industry during the ongoing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

    AgriSA noted progress made through the vaccine rollout programme, work related to the Animal Diseases Act, and the establishment of the Industry Coordination Council as a platform for coordination between the Department of Agriculture and industry stakeholders.

    The organisation said it remains committed to working with the Department of Agriculture to address key challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

    Read more: Agribusiness, foot and mouth disease, agriculture industry, livestock disease, animal health, South Africa agriculture
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