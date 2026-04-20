Lancewood expands high-protein range with new innovations

Lancewood is strengthening its position in the high-protein dairy category with the launch of two new products: Fat Free Greek Delight Plain Yoghurt and Fruity Smooth Cottage Cheese.

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The dual innovation responds to growing consumer demand for healthier, convenient and flavour-driven dairy options.

A lighter take on a category favourite

Building on its Double Cream Greek Delight range, Lancewood has introduced a fat-free alternative that retains the brand’s signature thick and creamy texture while offering a lower-calorie option for health-conscious consumers.

Designed for those seeking balance without compromising on taste, the new Fat Free Greek Delight Plain Yoghurt delivers just 46 calories per 150g serving and 7.9g of protein, positioning it as one of the lowest-calorie, high-protein yoghurts available locally.

The launch comes as the Greek-style yoghurt category continues to experience significant growth, having more than doubled in size since the introduction of Lancewood’s Double Cream range. The new fat-free variant caters to consumers looking for versatile, everyday options—whether for breakfast bowls, post-workout smoothies or healthier recipe substitutions.

Available in both a 700g family-size tub and a 150g single-serve format, the product is rolling out across select retailers nationwide.

Reinventing snack time with fruity cottage cheese

Complementing its yoghurt innovation, Lancewood is also tapping into the resurgence of cottage cheese with the launch of Fruity Smooth Cottage Cheese, a convenient, protein-rich snack designed for on-the-go lifestyles.

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Available in Strawberry, Blueberry and Pineapple, the range is made with real fruit pieces and packaged in a single-serve tub, offering a ready-to-eat alternative to traditional cottage cheese preparations.

With 10g of protein per 150g serving, the product is positioned as a versatile snack option suitable for lunchboxes, midday energy boosts, picnic spreads or light desserts.

Driving growth through innovation

The introduction of both products reflects Lancewood’s broader strategy to innovate within the dairy aisle by combining nutritional value, convenience and flavour-led experiences.

With increasing consumer focus on wellness, protein intake and functional foods, the brand continues to expand its portfolio to meet evolving dietary preferences—while maintaining its premium positioning in the local market.

Both Fat Free Greek Delight Yoghurt and Fruity Smooth Cottage Cheese are now available from select retailers.