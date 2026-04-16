Global travel hits $11.6tn in 2025, WTTC data shows

The global travel and tourism sector recorded its strongest year on record in 2025, contributing $11.6tn to the global economy and growing significantly faster than overall economic output, according to new data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The sector expanded by 4.1% last year, outpacing global economic growth of 2.8%, while supporting 366 million jobs worldwide.

Tourism drives global economic growth

According to WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research, travel and tourism accounted for 9.8% of global GDP in 2025, reinforcing its role as a major driver of economic activity.

The sector also supported 366 million jobs globally, representing 10.9% of total employment and contributing one in three new jobs created during the year.

Regional performance diverges

Growth across regions was uneven, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.

The region recorded travel and tourism GDP growth of 8.1%, reaching $3.29tn supported by strong international demand, improved connectivity and continued recovery momentum.

In contrast, North America reported slower growth of 1.0%, with GDP contribution totalling $3.05tn, reflecting more mature market conditions and ongoing challenges in international visitor recovery.

Africa shows strong growth momentum

Industry bodies say Africa is also emerging as a key growth region within global travel and tourism, supported by rising international spend and policy shifts aimed at improving mobility.

Virginia Messina, Group CEO of Atta, said: “WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research reinforces Africa as a major global player within travel and tourism, and one of the fastest growing regions following Asia and the Middle East.

"International visitor spending to Africa was up by 5% in 2025, and the continent is outperforming mature markets like Europe (+1.3%) and North America (still below pre-pandemic levels).

"According to the report, travel and tourism contributed a total of $211bn to the region’s GDP in 2024, representing 7.8% of the African economy, which was an increase of 9.8% compared to 2019. The sector also supported 27.9 million jobs across the continent, a share of 5.6% of total employment.

"We were also pleased to see this week that Rwanda has joined Ghana, Kenya, Seychelles, Benin, The Gambia and Tanzania to allow visa-free travel for Africans, which heralds a new era of free movement for the continent.

Domestic tourism is critical for the continent, with 60% of all spending coming from intra-African travellers. Domestic spending totalled $106bn in 2024, and international visitor spending on the continent was nearly $72bn.

These policies herald new seamless mobility across the continent, which other regions in the world have long benefited from.

Africa is at the beginning of its journey to unlock this advantage, and easing movement will accelerate growth and opportunities across the continent and position travel & tourism as a strategic sector for the African economies.”

Tourism sector demonstrates resilience

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of WTTC, said: “Despite the global challenges of 2025, the travel and tourism sector had its best year ever, which demonstrates its resilience. In a truly record-breaking year, the sector contributed an unprecedented US$11.6tn to the global economy. This exceptional performance underscores not only its economic strength, but its resilience and ability to outpace wider global growth.

“The scale of global travel is equally remarkable. With 1.54 billion international overnight arrivals this year — equivalent to 4.2 million people travelling every day, travel and tourism continues to connect the world at an extraordinary pace, surpassing both last year’s levels and pre-pandemic benchmarks.

“This is a defining moment. Governments around the world must recognise Travel & Tourism as a strategic priority and continue enabling policies that support growth, investment, and connectivity.”

Jason Wynn, CEO of Chase Travel, said: “What we’re seeing today is not just sustained demand for Travel & Tourism, but a reacceleration, as travellers prioritise meaningful experiences and plan with greater intention.

“At the same time, the recovery remains uneven across markets, with affordability and capacity constraints influencing where and how people choose to travel. In this environment, delivering seamless end-to-end journeys, expanding access and connectivity, and investing in smarter, more flexible travel experiences will be critical for Chase Travel and the industry at large.”

Outlook for continued growth

WTTC said it will continue working with governments and industry stakeholders to support long-term recovery, strengthen resilience and sustain the sector’s contribution to global economic growth.