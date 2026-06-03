Fire safety shouldn’t be reactive: Protect your people and assets early

Across South Africa, fire safety is too often treated as an afterthought — addressed only after tragedy or damage has already occurred. In reality, a professional fire risk assessment is one of the most powerful tools an organisation has to proactively protect its people, assets, and daily operations. This structured process moves businesses away from reactive firefighting by systematically identifying hazards, evaluating risks, and securing strict compliance with national safety regulations.

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According to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP Fire, fire risk assessments are not simply a compliance exercise; they are a critical component of responsible workplace management. “Fire risk assessments form the foundation of any effective fire safety strategy,” says van Niekerk. “They help organisations identify potential hazards before they become emergencies, while also ensuring compliance with South Africa’s building regulations and municipal fire safety requirements.”

Understanding the legal framework

In South Africa, fire safety obligations are governed by several pieces of legislation and regulatory standards. The National Building Regulations (SANS 10400 – Part T: Fire Protection) outline the minimum fire protection requirements for buildings, while municipal by-laws and the Occupational Health and Safety Act (Act 85 of 1993) require employers to maintain safe working environments for employees and visitors.

These frameworks place a legal responsibility on building owners, facility managers and employers to identify and mitigate fire risks. In many cases, municipalities, and insurers also require formal fire risk assessments to ensure that premises comply with applicable safety standards.

“A fire risk assessment provides a clear, documented understanding of the risks within a building,” explains van Niekerk. “This includes evaluating ignition sources, combustible materials, evacuation routes, fire detection and suppression systems, and the preparedness of staff.”

What a professional fire risk assessment involves

A comprehensive fire risk assessment typically includes several key steps:

Identification of fire hazards, such as electrical equipment, flammable materials or poorly maintained systems



Evaluation of people at risk, including employees, visitors and vulnerable occupants



Assessment of existing fire protection measures, including alarms, extinguishers, sprinkler systems and emergency lighting



Review of escape routes and evacuation procedures



Recommendations for improvements, where necessary to reduce or eliminate risk

Professional fire safety specialists are trained to identify issues that may not be immediately obvious to building occupants or managers. Their assessments also consider the specific risks associated with different industries, building layouts and operational activities.

While regulatory compliance is a major driver of fire risk assessments, their value extends far beyond meeting legal requirements. “A properly conducted fire risk assessment helps organisations reduce operational disruptions, protect valuable assets and ultimately safeguard lives,” says van Niekerk. “It also supports better planning and decision-making when it comes to fire protection systems, maintenance and emergency preparedness.”

A proactive approach to fire safety

Regular assessments can also highlight emerging risks as buildings evolve, equipment changes, or operational activities expand. This proactive approach helps businesses maintain a safe working environment while avoiding costly incidents or regulatory penalties.

With workplaces becoming more complex and regulatory expectations increasing, organisations are recognising the importance of taking a proactive approach to fire safety management.

“Fire safety should never be reactive,” concludes van Niekerk. “By investing in professional fire risk assessments, organisations can ensure they are protecting their people and their facilities while meeting the regulatory standards that govern safe buildings in South Africa.”