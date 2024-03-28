Euromoney: RMB Private Bank wins crowning title yet again

RMB Private Bank has once again been named South Africa’s Best Private Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals for the second year in a row.

Source: Supplied. Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private Bank.

This is in addition to an award clinched in the category of South Africa’s Best Private Bank for Discretionary Portfolio Management, Succession Planning and Sustainability awards at Euromoney’s 2024 Private Banking Awards.

The awards recognise the achievements of the world's top private-banking and wealth-management institutions in client service, product innovation, and commitment to the industry.

For RMB Private Bank, these accolades demonstrate the bank’s leadership in private banking and commitment to delivering value to clients through a diverse range of market-leading value propositions.

Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private Bank, says “Being recognised by Euromoney for being a leading private bank in South Africa for the second consecutive year is indeed an honour and a tribute to a team that prides itself in developing unique and innovative integrated advice-based solutions for both our clients and broader industry.

"As a private bank, we understand our clients' aspirations and can create tailored financial solutions that help them manage, protect, and grow their wealth for future generations.

"Over the years we have modernised our private banking and investment offering to deliver a service that is accessible through both a convenient digital platform and private advisors.”

Private banking needs to be a valued partnership that aligns bigger-picture financial management and advice with the client’s personal life goals, Matthew says. He adds that clients need and deserve, advice supported by carefully calibrated solutions that are precisely attuned to their individual, multifaceted life ambitions and personal circumstances.

Enhanced client support

“RMB Private Bank's private advisors are supported by a team of experts who offer personalised financial planning and wealth management, and they ensure that clients receive consistent service, advice and innovative solutions,” says Matthews.

"Our accomplishments are also due to our ability to leverage big data and modern technologies that deliver contextual solutions through our assisted and unassisted channels."

These accolades add to several significant awards that RMB Private Bank has received in the past year including, the Euromoney Best Private Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals and ESG Investing in South Africa 2023 as well as being ranked as the overall winner across all industries in the Ask Afrika Orange Index® 2023 for positive client experiences.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to our clients for their continued support and to Euromoney for the recognition. We remain committed to providing innovative, convenient, simplified and market leading financial-services solutions that will assist clients with their wealth management needs for today and for future generations too,” concludes Matthews.