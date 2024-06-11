Industries

    Egypt will benefit from floating nuclear plant

    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    The World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) has successfully completed a peer review of Africa's second nuclear power plant, a floating nuclear thermal power plant (FNPP) located in Pevek, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. The review involved Chinese and Russian experts who assessed the plant's compliance with safety recommendations and operational procedures.
    The high-tech solution is based on the RITM-200 reactor
    The high-tech solution is based on the RITM-200 reactor

    The FNPP is a significant step forward in providing reliable and cost-effective power to coastal and isolated regions. It utilises a modern, high-tech solution based on the RITM-200 reactor, which has a proven track record in nuclear icebreakers.

    The plant is expected to serve as a model for future floating power units, with potential demand in various regions, including the Arctic.

    DMRE is revisiting possible nuclear power generation. Source: Shaun P Twomey/Pexels
    Latest government nuclear push sparks faith community outcry

    21 Mar 2024

    Rosatom, the company behind the FNPP, emphasises its commitment to safety and the continuous improvement of safety culture. The plant incorporates advanced occupational health and safety practices and information technology to ensure the well-being of both personnel and the environment.

    The successful operation of the FNPP marks a milestone in Africa's energy landscape, contributing to economic security and the well-being of its citizens.

    It also highlights the growing interest in floating nuclear power units as a viable solution for sustainable energy production in diverse geographical locations.

