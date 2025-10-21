Contract workers march in Joburg demanding permanent jobs

More than 200 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers marched in Johannesburg on Monday, 20 October 2025 demanding an end to short-term contracts.

Source: GroundUp/Kimberly Mutandiro

The march was organised by the Independent Liberation and Allied Workers Union (Ilawu). The workers marched from Joubert Park to the Johannesburg Social Housing Company and then to the Gauteng Premier’s office.

Joining the march were former EPWP workers from the housing company, former and current community healthcare workers, workers from community policing forums (CPF), and former members of the Sawubona Mhlali Service Delivery Brigades. Contracts for members of the brigades ended on 31 August and the Gauteng social development department says it has encouraged members to find other work or start businesses.

Representatives of Ilawu said some of the workers had been employed for up to seven years under the EPWP programmes, only to have their contracts terminated.

“Allowing workers to work under the programme for more than three years creates false hope of permanent employment,” said Ilawu president Thapelo Mafa.

At the housing company, protesters demanded a meeting with management. They said they had worked for the company as cleaners in various parts of the city for seven years with contracts renewed annually. But this year their contracts were not renewed.

“Other people were employed as permanent workers and we were not absorbed. Now, I don’t have a job, and I don’t know how I’ll send my children to university,” said Thulisile Mgwetha, who worked as a cleaner.

Mafa called for workers’ contracts to be renewed for at least a year, during which they would receive Sita-recognised training and certificates to allow them to be employable elsewhere.

Representatives of the housing company were not available to meet the protesters.

Marchers went on to the office of the Gauteng Premier to hand over a memorandum on behalf of CPF and Sawubona Mhlali workers.

Mkonto Mdaweni said he had worked with a CPF for over 26 years and was later given an EPWP contract. He said CPF workers should be considered for permanent policing jobs such as Gauteng crime wardens. “As CPF members we also want to be absorbed as permanent workers,” he said.

Representatives from the Premier’s office and the Department of Community Safety received and signed memorandums. They were given 72 hours to respond.

Published originally on GroundUp.

© 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.