Cape Town's Bree Street to host Mandela Day Langtafel

Bree Street will become one long communal dining table this Mandela Day as the Langtafel returns to Cape Town's CBD, bringing together residents, businesses and visitors for an Open Streets celebration centred on food, connection and giving back.

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A city gathers around one table

This Mandela Day, Community Chest, Young Urbanists NPC, Studio H and Mission For Inner City Cape Town will transform Bree Street into the Mandela Day Langtafel, a special Open Streets edition that will turn one of Cape Town’s busiest streets into a shared public table.

The event will take place on Saturday, 18 July, with the Langtafel running from Wale Street to Strand Street, including one section of Shortmarket Street.

More than 1,500 people will be seated at one table, with thousands more expected to join the open street throughout the day.

Bringing communities together

More than just a typical Mandela Day event, the Langtafel is an invitation for people from every community, background and walk of life to share the same public space, sit at the same table, and break bread together.





Sharing more than a meal

An important part of the day is that organisers have invited over 500 members of Cape Town's homeless community to join the table and enjoy a complimentary wholesome meal.

Peter Heeger, Community Chest CEO, says, "Nelson Mandela had the unique ability to unite people. Our Langtafel celebrates the very spirit of what Madiba represented."

"It’s about creating a sense of dignity and belonging."

Guests are encouraged to bring their own food or purchase a meal from participating Bree Street restaurants. The emphasis is not on where the meal comes from but on the act of sharing it together.

"A city of hope isn't built through big gestures alone; it's built when people choose to see one another, share spaces, and create opportunities for genuine connection," says Brad Armitage, founder of Mission for Inner City Cape Town.

"The Mandela Day Langtafel is a powerful reminder that one table can bring together people from every walk of life, creating the kind of inclusive, compassionate city we all want to live in. At Mission for Inner City Cape Town, that's the future we're working towards every day."

Open Streets returns

The Mandela Day Langtafel on Bree also marks the return of Open Streets on Bree Street, with walking, cycling, families, restaurants, public life and community activity along the route.

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Public transport into the CBD will run on the day, including Prasa services, with more details to be announced.

"Youth Urbanists NPC's mandate is to inspire a new generation of thinkers around how we see, manage and design our cities and towns," says Roland Postma, managing director of Young Urbanists NPC and co-convener of the Safe Passage Programme.

"Through combining Open Streets and the Langtafel, we want to use public spaces (roads) and food to bring everyone together and work towards realising the ideas of our Constitution and the National Development Plan 2030."

How to get involved

Businesses and organisations are invited to support the day by adopting one of five available street blocks, donating through Community Chest, sponsoring meals, offering in-kind support or bringing warm blankets on the day.

All financial donations will be processed through Community Chest, a registered non-profit organisation. More information can be found by following Young Urbanists on Instagram or RSVPing to the event.

Event information: