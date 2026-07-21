Bosch celebrates 120 years in SA with renewed focus on local innovation and growth

For more than a century, Bosch has been part of South Africa's industrial story. Now, as the global technology and engineering company celebrates 120 years in the country, it is reaffirming its long-term commitment to local manufacturing, skills development, sustainable technologies and industrial innovation.

Having first established a presence in South Africa in 1906, just 20 years after the company was founded in Germany, Bosch has grown into one of its earliest and most established international markets.

Today, the company employs more than 1,300 people across over 20 locations nationwide and generated sales of approximately R6.9bn in South Africa during 2025.

The milestone reflects not only Bosch's longevity in the market but also its continued investment in South Africa's industrial future.





A legacy built on local investment

From its early expansion into Southern Africa, Bosch has steadily strengthened its local footprint, formally establishing Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd in 1965 before expanding across automotive technology, industrial solutions, consumer goods, building technologies and energy systems.

"Our 120-year journey in South Africa is a testament to enduring partnership and our unwavering belief in the country's potential," says Dr Markus Thill, president responsible for the Africa region.

"We are very proud of our contributions to South Africa's industrial landscape and are committed to driving innovation and sustainable growth for the next century."

Bosch ZA Brits 1981. Image supplied

That long-term commitment has translated into significant local infrastructure, including Bosch's manufacturing facility in Brits, North West, which produces electromechanical automotive components such as starter motors, brake callipers and wiper systems for both local and international markets.

South African innovation with global impact

Bosch's South African operations are increasingly becoming a source of innovation for the global business.

One example is the Bosch Asset Tracker (ASTRA), originally developed at the company's Brits plant in 2023 to meet local business requirements. Refined further in 2024, the real-time asset tracking platform is now helping organisations across logistics, mining, agriculture and fleet management improve asset visibility, operational efficiency and security.

The company says the solution demonstrates how technologies developed to solve African challenges can deliver value well beyond local borders.

Bosch Rexroth marks 60 years of engineering excellence

Adding to this year's celebrations is the 60th anniversary of Bosch Rexroth South Africa, which has become a key player in hydraulics, automation and industrial engineering.

Operating from its Rexroth HUBB facility in Kempton Park, the business manufactures and customises heavy-duty hydraulic and pneumatic systems specifically designed for Africa's demanding operating environments.

The facility also offers "zero-hour overhaul" services, restoring industrial equipment to original manufacturer specifications while supporting customers with engineering expertise, technical services and training.

Bosch Rexroth has also partnered with Bosch Professional Power Tools to improve maintenance efficiency on mining sites by combining hydraulic servicing equipment with rugged professional power tools that reduce equipment downtime and improve productivity.

Bosch ZA Brits 1985. Image supplied

Building the future of mobility and energy

While Bosch's reputation has long been built on automotive innovation — including technologies such as Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) — the company says its focus is increasingly shifting towards future mobility and sustainable energy solutions.

Bosch believes South Africa could play an important role in the emerging hydrogen economy, with capabilities spanning upstream electrolyser technologies through to downstream stationary and mobile hydrogen applications.

The company also continues to support South Africa's automotive industry through partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and a nationwide network of more than 120 Bosch Car Service workshops.

Investing in skills for the next generation

Beyond technology, Bosch says investing in people remains central to its South African strategy.

Over the past decade, approximately 1,000 young people have benefited from Bosch training and development initiatives, including the Youth Employment Service (YES), graduate development programmes, work-integrated learning opportunities and apprenticeships in disciplines such as mechatronics, millwright training, diesel injection systems and auto electrics.

The company also continues to work with local suppliers and small businesses, helping strengthen South Africa's manufacturing ecosystem while supporting broader economic development.

"As Bosch in South Africa celebrates 120 years, we acknowledge with deep gratitude that we could not have achieved this milestone alone," says Aras Tscharkhoscht, chief executive officer of Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd and representative of Bosch in South Africa.

"Thank you, South Africa, for welcoming us into your communities. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building an even brighter future together."

Looking ahead

Bosch's South African milestone forms part of a broader African growth strategy.

Today, the company operates in 11 African countries, employing more than 1,900 people across the continent. Recent investments include Bosch's sustainable office development in Morocco and its first home appliance manufacturing facility in Egypt, reinforcing its commitment to expanding local manufacturing and regional value creation.

As it enters its next chapter, Bosch says its priorities remain firmly focused on sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, digital transformation and developing technologies that improve everyday life.

After 120 years in South Africa, the company believes its greatest contribution may still lie ahead, continuing to combine global engineering expertise with local innovation to help shape a more resilient, technologically advanced and sustainable future.