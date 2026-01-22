South Africa
Healthcare Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SACAPSkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cipla partners with ImmunoACT to launch talicabtagene autoleucel

    22 Jan 2026
    22 Jan 2026

    Cipla Limited, through its subsidiary Medpro Pharmaceutica, has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Private Limited (ImmunoACT).

    Under this partnership, Cipla will commercialise talicabtagene autoleucel, India’s first indigenously developed CAR-T cell therapy, in the Republic of South Africa, Algeria, and Morocco.

    Talicabtagene autoleucel (the product) is an autologous (of a patient’s own blood sample) anti-CD19 CAR-T indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (B-NHL) and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL) who have failed standard lines of therapy.

    As part of this collaboration, ImmunoACT will manufacture the product and Cipla will commercialise in the licensed African territories, thereby expanding access of this revolutionary new treatment to markets currently with unmet needs.

    Share this inbrief
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz