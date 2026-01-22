Cipla partners with ImmunoACT to launch talicabtagene autoleucel

Cipla Limited, through its subsidiary Medpro Pharmaceutica, has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Private Limited (ImmunoACT).

Under this partnership, Cipla will commercialise talicabtagene autoleucel, India’s first indigenously developed CAR-T cell therapy, in the Republic of South Africa, Algeria, and Morocco.

Talicabtagene autoleucel (the product) is an autologous (of a patient’s own blood sample) anti-CD19 CAR-T indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (B-NHL) and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL) who have failed standard lines of therapy.

As part of this collaboration, ImmunoACT will manufacture the product and Cipla will commercialise in the licensed African territories, thereby expanding access of this revolutionary new treatment to markets currently with unmet needs.