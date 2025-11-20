Profmed and Knitted Knockers unite to drive breast cancer support through the Pink Bra Drive

Profmed has partnered with Knitted Knockers South Africa to launch the Pink Bra Drive, a nationwide initiative running through to 2026 that encourages South Africans to donate new or gently used bras for breast cancer survivors.

The bras will be paired with Knitted Knockers’ handcrafted prosthetic breasts and distributed to women who have undergone mastectomies, offering both physical comfort and emotional support.

Starting 12 November, donation baskets will be available at Publicis Groupe in Bryanston, Johannesburg – where Profmed’s communications partner MSL will facilitate the collection drive.

People in Gauteng can donate new or gently used bras at Publicis Groupe building (10 Muswell Rd, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191) collection point.