Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMABinanceJoe PublicSAICAEasyDebitEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


South Africa business activity contracts in June for fourth consecutive month - PMI

5 Jul 2023
By: Bhargav Acharya
Activity in South Africa's private sector contracted for the fourth consecutive month in June as higher prices continued to weigh on business demand, a survey showed on Wednesday, 5 July.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 48.7 in June compared with 47.9 in May, below a reading of 50. Readings above 50 indicate growth in activity.

"Sharply rising output prices continue to harm client demand as businesses and households limit spending in the current high-inflation environment," said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

However, lower levels of electricity cuts by state power utility Eskom and a reduction in shipping delays meant supply chains improved for the first time since 2019, the survey showed.

"South Africa's private sector saw some relief in June as the intensity of load shedding (power cuts) was much weaker than anticipated," Owen said.

Many South Africans were facing daily power cuts of about 10 hours, but there have been some signs of improvement in the last few weeks with an increase in generation capacity by Eskom.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: manufacturing, Eskom, PMI, business activity



Related

Eskom lodges dispute as Lesedi fails to service debt
Eskom lodges dispute as Lesedi fails to service debt10 hours ago
Grid storage plans key in addressing energy crisis, finds IISD report
Grid storage plans key in addressing energy crisis, finds IISD report12 hours ago
Source: Reuters.
South African factory activity contracts again in June - Absa PMI2 days ago
Why solar won't collapse the national grid
Why solar won't collapse the national grid29 Jun 2023
Sun City installs R16m solar plant to reduce reliance on grid
Sun City installs R16m solar plant to reduce reliance on grid29 Jun 2023
Outsmarting Eskom's proposed demand side management solution
CBI-electric: low voltageOutsmarting Eskom's proposed demand side management solution28 Jun 2023
Eskom, the Netherlands to collaborate on Grootvlei Power Station transition
Eskom, the Netherlands to collaborate on Grootvlei Power Station transition21 Jun 2023
Unions sign new wage deal with Eskom
Unions sign new wage deal with Eskom19 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz